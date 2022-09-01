The city of Buffalo planned the Allen Street Reconstruction Project to upgrade the corridor’s infrastructure to increase mobility, enhance economic vitality and improve safety, according to DPW. (Map courtesy of Allen Street Complete)

Beginning Sept. 3, the Buffalo Department of Public Works (DPW) in western New York is closing the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street to all cars and trucks to accommodate continuing work on the $13.4 million three-phase Allen Street Reconstruction Project.

The current construction at the intersection is the second phase of the overall project that continues between Delaware and Elmwood avenues. Additionally, the closure also will allow the third and final phase to begin between Elmwood and Wadsworth Street, the Buffalo News reported Aug. 29. The street redesign includes utility work and road construction activity.

According to DPW, a full intersection closure is necessary in Phase II because the configuration of the intersection at Elmwood and Allen does not allow for construction work to proceed safely with a reduced traffic load or a partial closure of the crossroads.

The city of Buffalo planned the Allen Street Reconstruction Project to upgrade the corridor's infrastructure to increase mobility, enhance economic vitality and improve safety, according to DPW.

To carry out its goals for the project, the city agency brought in Bergmann, a Buffalo architectural, engineering and planning firm in conjunction with four other companies, to redesign and rebuild Allen Street.

The design phase was overseen by a Technical Advisory Committee made up of various Buffalo and state representatives, including DPW, Parks and Streets, the Mayor's Office of Strategic Planning, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, the Allentown Association, among other stakeholders.

Second of Three Phases Now Under Way

Phase I of the reconstruction effort included streetscape improvements on Allen Street between Main Street and Delaware Avenue. The city awarded the building contract to Buffalo-based Destro & Brothers Concrete Co. Inc., while the construction inspection and support has been managed by Bergmann and its partner firm, Prudent Engineering.

The initial construction began in March 2019 before wrapping up in October 2020.

The second phase of the work was launched this past spring, the News reported. After ripping up the old road, crews installed a new 24-in. water line and telecommunications cables, and followed that with the full street reconstruction, and the installation of new lighting, landscaping, benches and public art.

Traffic to Be Diverted Around Construction

Until the reconstruction project is finished, southbound traffic on Elmwood Avenue will be directed to turn left onto North Street, then right onto Delaware Avenue, right onto Virginia Street, and left back onto Elmwood. Reverse routing will be in place for northbound traffic, which will direct motorists to turn right onto Virginia Street, left onto Delaware Avenue, left onto North Street and finally right back onto Elmwood.

In addition, weight restrictions on Elmwood will force southbound trucks and other oversized vehicles to be diverted from Elmwood left onto West Utica Street, right onto Main Street, and then right again at Virginia to reach Elmwood. Northbound trucks will follow the same detour, only in reverse.

The entire Allen Street Reconstruction Project is slated to wrap up in November, the News reported.

