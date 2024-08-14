List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana Grants $7,500 in Scholarships

    The Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana awarded $7,500 in scholarships to Emma Dodane, Carson Mapes, and Ian Snyder for their dedication to pursuing construction-related degrees. The recipients have shown commitment to the field and a passion for building, both in their education and personal endeavors.

    Wed August 14, 2024 - Midwest Edition #17
    Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana


    Emma Dodane
    BCA photo
    Emma Dodane
    Emma Dodane   (BCA photo) Carson Mapes   (BCA photo) Ian Snyder   (BCA photo)

    The Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana (BCA) announced winners of the 2024 Presidential Merit Scholarships and Michael H. Kinder Jr. Memorial Scholarships. These programs were created to recognize significant accomplishments and reward worthy students for furthering their education in construction-related college degree programs.

    The recipients of the two $2,500 Presidential Merit Scholarships are Emma Dodane and Carson Mapes. Ian Snyder is the recipient of the $2,500 Michael H. Kinder Jr. Memorial Scholarship.

    Emma Dodane is a 2024 Norwell High School graduate who will continue her education at Purdue University Fort Wayne, majoring in construction management. In the fall of 2023, Emma joined BCA member Crosby Excavating, where her passion for learning more about the construction trade began. Emma strives to push herself and her boundaries to realize her goals of completing her bachelor's degree and being a strong female leader in the construction field.

    Carson Mapes graduated from East Central High School this year and will attend Northern Kentucky University. He takes great pride in witnessing his parents "build" each other up over the years and, as a family, building memories. Carson works for Logan's Mart and his father's side construction business, Sidechick Construction. He also helps rescue and rehome animals with Big Mama's House Pet Rescue. Carson is majoring in construction management and aspires to be just like his dad.der

    Ian Snyder is a 2024 graduate of Garrett High School and is on track to graduate from Ivy Tech Community College in 2025 with a degree in construction management. Through an internship at BCA member Brooks Construction and continuing as a regular employee, this is where Ian realized his passion for construction. He especially enjoys being outdoors and hopes to earn his spot as a project manager eventually.




    Today's top stories

    St. Louis Intelligence Facility Nears Completion

    Mid-Year Utility Infrastructure Outlook

    Caterpillar Hosts First-Ever Dealer Technician Challenge

    Shelly & Sands Continues Work On Zanesville's I-70

    New Features On SENNEBOGEN Demolition Machine Increase Safety, Flexibility For Work In Tight Quarters

    ABB, Komatsu to Collaborate On Electrification Platform

    Buyers Products Announces 8-Cubic-Yard SaltDogg PRO Series Poly Spreader

    AEM Manufacturing Express Visits Superior Industries in Morris, Minn.



     

    Read more about...

    BCA Indiana Scholarship







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA