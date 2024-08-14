BCA photo Emma Dodane

The Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana (BCA) announced winners of the 2024 Presidential Merit Scholarships and Michael H. Kinder Jr. Memorial Scholarships. These programs were created to recognize significant accomplishments and reward worthy students for furthering their education in construction-related college degree programs.

The recipients of the two $2,500 Presidential Merit Scholarships are Emma Dodane and Carson Mapes. Ian Snyder is the recipient of the $2,500 Michael H. Kinder Jr. Memorial Scholarship.

Emma Dodane is a 2024 Norwell High School graduate who will continue her education at Purdue University Fort Wayne, majoring in construction management. In the fall of 2023, Emma joined BCA member Crosby Excavating, where her passion for learning more about the construction trade began. Emma strives to push herself and her boundaries to realize her goals of completing her bachelor's degree and being a strong female leader in the construction field.

Carson Mapes graduated from East Central High School this year and will attend Northern Kentucky University. He takes great pride in witnessing his parents "build" each other up over the years and, as a family, building memories. Carson works for Logan's Mart and his father's side construction business, Sidechick Construction. He also helps rescue and rehome animals with Big Mama's House Pet Rescue. Carson is majoring in construction management and aspires to be just like his dad.der

Ian Snyder is a 2024 graduate of Garrett High School and is on track to graduate from Ivy Tech Community College in 2025 with a degree in construction management. Through an internship at BCA member Brooks Construction and continuing as a regular employee, this is where Ian realized his passion for construction. He especially enjoys being outdoors and hopes to earn his spot as a project manager eventually.

