Carr Concrete, founded in 2009 by Kris Carr, has evolved from residential to commercial projects. Located in Westbrook, Conn., the company boasts a tight-knit crew and strong partnerships to tackle large-scale projects efficiently.

CEG photo Kris Carr (L), president of Carr Concrete, and Bob Nason, sales representative of Able Tool & Equipment.

Morin Concrete, a business started by his grandfather in 1958, introduced Carr to the industry. As a middle and high school student, Carr worked with his uncle, learning the trade and laying the foundation for his future. By 2008, as the economy faltered, Carr found himself on the edge of a challenging landscape.

Nate Salter/Mint Drone Shots photo

"I graduated high school in 2008, and it just all started going downhill fast," he said. "Big companies were struggling; work dried up. That's when I started doing side projects and eventually launched Carr Concrete in 2009."

In its early days, Carr Concrete focused on residential projects. Carr and a small crew poured concrete for foundations, additions and custom homes. Slowly but steadily, the business grew. By 2010, he had a few employees, and within five years, the company began pivoting to commercial projects.

"Commercial work became about 75-80 percent of our business in recent years," Carr said. "We've done steel buildings, apartment complexes and even big projects out of state, like a massive apartment complex in Freeport, Maine."

Carr Concrete now prides itself on taking on a variety of projects — from small residential additions to multi-million-dollar commercial projects.

Growing Pains

The shift from residential to commercial wasn't without its challenges. Commercial projects required larger crews, more equipment and strategic bidding. Carr leaned on his experience from Morin Concrete and carefully scaled his team.

CEG photo

"At one point, we had 18 guys, but I realized a dozen was more manageable," Carr said. "It's all about finding the right balance to ensure quality and efficiency."

One of the company's standout achievements was a $1.5 million concrete project in New London, Conn., involving apartments for KGI Development.

"That was the biggest dollar amount we've handled," Carr said, noting that Carr Concrete also has completed high-profile custom residential work, such as a 2,000-yd. concrete house on the Connecticut River.

Anchored in Community

Despite its growing footprint, Carr Concrete remains firmly rooted in Westbrook. The company's market spans all of Connecticut and dips into Rhode Island, with occasional forays into New England states for loyal clients. The Carr family plays an integral role in the business: Carr's fiancée, Brooke Fowler, manages the books, while his father ensures the equipment is in top shape.

Looking ahead, Carr sees the company continuing to evolve. He emphasized the importance of relationships, saying, "For residential, I only work with trusted builders. And for commercial, it's all about understanding who you're bidding against."

A Day in the Life

Carr Concrete is a hive of activity — its current project is a sprawling multi-unit development in Waterford, Conn. Over the past 10 weeks, Carr and his team have poured more than 2,500 yds. of concrete for six 12,000-sq.-ft. buildings, garages and patios. Despite the scale, efficiency remains paramount.

"I've got a tight crew," Carr said. "Some of my guys have been with me for over a decade. Felix, my right-hand man, has been around for at least 12 years. We've built a rhythm, a trust.

"Retention is our strength. We don't lay people off in the winter. I think that's why people stay — they know we've got their back."

This loyalty pays dividends in quality.

"Whether I'm on site or not, I know my guys will deliver. They've got their routine, and I don't mess with it. I just stay ahead of them to make sure they have what they need.

"We work year-round," Carr said. "Even in 20-degree weather, we pour. It's all about preparation — heaters, blankets, you name it."

Looking Ahead

For Carr, the future isn't just about growth — it's about sustaining what makes Carr Concrete special. As the industry faces challenges in finding skilled workers, Carr relies on word of mouth and his team's network to bring in new talent.

"When we need someone new, we train them," he said. "But it's got to fit. My guys are buddies; they've got a flow. Disrupt that, and things don't work as smoothly."

As Carr Concrete continues to pour its way into Connecticut's landscape, it's clear the company's strength lies not just in its concrete but in its commitment to people and principles.

"This isn't just a business — it's a legacy," Carr said. "And every pour, every building, every crew member, is a part of it."

Tools of the Trade

Able Tool & Equipment photo

Carr Concrete's operations are powered by a fleet of cutting-edge equipment, each machine chosen with precision to meet the demands of modern construction. From cranes with impressive knuckle booms to battery-powered tools that offer versatility in confined spaces, Carr ensures that his team has everything needed for success.

"We've got two big cranes for our larger forms and smaller trucks for delivery. Every tool and piece of machinery we own — or rent from trusted partners like Able Tool — helps us work efficiently while maintaining quality."

Culture of Problem-Solving

What sets Able Tool apart is its problem-solving culture. Whether it's adapting equipment to fit specific job requirements or supplying the equipment to meet tight schedules, the team rises to every challenge, Carr said.

Able's commitment to staying current with technology doesn't end with purchases. They've even customized equipment, such as converting traditional Honda-powered motors to battery-powered alternatives, embracing eco-friendly innovation.

"Bob Nason from Able Tool has been a key partner in our journey," Carr said. "Their service is unmatched, and they keep us equipped with everything from demo saws to ride-on trowels and site dumpers. It's this kind of partnership that makes our work seamless."

Innovation Meets Tradition

As the construction industry evolves, Carr Concrete has embraced sustainable practices while staying true to its roots. Its use of electric tools highlights a commitment to reducing environmental impact, especially in sensitive projects like indoor basements where exhaust fumes are a concern. Able Tool is able to help in these situations by supplying electric tools and machines.

Even as they innovate, the company remains deeply grounded in the values Carr learned from his family. "It's about balance," he said. "We honor the past while building for the future."

Start of Something Solid

"When I started, it was just me working out of a shop in the back of my grandparents' house," Carr said.

Over time, Carr Concrete evolved from those humble beginnings to its current operation, which includes a 4,000-sq.-ft. facility and a sprawling yard for equipment.

Carr Concrete specializes in large-scale projects, pouring between 300 and 400 yds. of concrete a week with a tight-knit crew. The work is physically demanding, but for Carr and his team, it's all part of a day's work.

"I like to keep things simple," he said. "We focus on getting the job done right, no matter the challenges."

Challenges of the Trade

From navigating inaccessible sites to managing difficult clients, the world of concrete isn't always straightforward.

"Sometimes the toughest part is dealing with a super who doesn't know what they're doing," Carr said. But he's quick to emphasize that with a trusted crew and solid partnerships — like his go-to pump company, SJM Pumping — most obstacles become manageable.

CEG photo

"I don't care if there's a dirt pile or some crazy access issue. We just call in the pump, and it's good to go," Carr said, underscoring the importance of adaptability in the business.

The company's evolution hasn't diminished its roots.

"Even as we've grown, I try to keep the family spirit alive in what we do," Carr said. This extends to his team, who share a camaraderie that makes even the most grueling projects rewarding.

Maintenance is another cornerstone of Carr Concrete's operations. Whether it's old equipment or brand-new machinery, Carr ensures everything runs smoothly.

"It's a constant effort, but it's worth it. The equipment is our lifeline," he said.

For more information, visit https://carrconcrete.wixsite.com/carr and www.abletool.net. CEG

