Building PA Podcast Launches in Pennsylvania

Building PA Podcast, the commonwealth's first podcast focused on the construction industry, officially launched April 8. The podcast was developed by Atlas Marketing and the Keystone Contractors Association.

Each episode is co-hosted by long-time industry veterans Chris Martin, president of Atlas Marketing, and Jon O'Brien, executive director of the Keystone Contractors Association.

"The Building PA Podcast is designed by and for the construction industry throughout Pennsylvania," explained O'Brien. "We will use this platform to reach the numerous industry professionals and discuss topics that impact construction."

The podcast format includes interviews with industry executives and leaders. Each interview is based on a series designed to communicate specific industry topics to construction professionals. These series include topics that showcase safety, workforce development, insurance, legal, legislation, marketing, crisis communications and business development. The co-hosts intend to add more series topics based on feedback and ongoing discussions.

"This industry is very mobile, and we feel that we have a great opportunity to share information from experts via downloadable segments as people are traveling to and from job sites throughout the state," added Martin.

As of April 8, the first 15 episodes are available for download via Buzzsprout - https://www.buzzsprout.com/982306. Current and future episodes will be available on all podcast players.