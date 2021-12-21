Bunch Brothers Auctioneers returned to Louisville for its annual two-day day fall auction at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center on Dec. 7 to 8. Conducted for area contractors, dealers and rental houses, the sale featured a large selection of construction equipment and trucks.

The first day focused on construction equipment with a wide variety of excavators, loaders, backhoes, skid steers, manlifts and other related equipment going up for the highest bid. Day two was the truck portion of the auction and featured a large selection of trucks and trailers.

The auction drew a crowd of enthusiastic equipment buyers from Kentucky and surrounding states, while also generating active online bidding. Both buyers and sellers seemed pleased with the prices the equipment commanded at the auction. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

