List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Bunch Brothers Holds Annual Fall Auction in Louisville

Tue December 21, 2021 - Midwest Edition #26
CEG


Bunch Brothers Auctioneers returned to Louisville for its annual two-day day fall auction at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center on Dec. 7 to 8. Conducted for area contractors, dealers and rental houses, the sale featured a large selection of construction equipment and trucks.

The first day focused on construction equipment with a wide variety of excavators, loaders, backhoes, skid steers, manlifts and other related equipment going up for the highest bid. Day two was the truck portion of the auction and featured a large selection of trucks and trailers.

The auction drew a crowd of enthusiastic equipment buyers from Kentucky and surrounding states, while also generating active online bidding. Both buyers and sellers seemed pleased with the prices the equipment commanded at the auction. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7

Falco Drilling’s Steven Tate looks over this Cat 963C crawler loader after landing some deals.
Dillon Koch of K&R Trucking / Davenport Extreme Pools and Spas brought this Bobcat T770 compact track loader to sell at the auction.
(L-R): Mickey England, along with Randall and Harold Smith, consider a bid on this Case 580L backhoe.
Cory Munk of Guthrie Construction tried out this Komatsu 88MR mini-excavator.
Bunch Brothers’ lead auctioneer Steven Bunch calls out another winning bid.
Chris Prewitt of Prewitt and Son Trucking gets a birds-eye view of the auction in this JLG lift.
Mike Blankenship of Blankenship Tree Service found a spot to stay warm in this Case 321F backhoe.




Today's top stories

Contractors Brace for Boom in Renewable Energy Projects

Vecellio & Grogan Leads Project Along Heavily Traveled Route

VIDEO: ASV Launches New Yanmar-Powered RT-40, With Engine Serviceable at ASV Dealers

Alta Equipment Group Acquires Ambrose Equipment

VIDEO: Cat Self-Service Options Deliver Convenient, Simple Parts Ordering, Machine Repair

Taking Construction to the Next Level: ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 Opens Call for Education Session Ideas

McLaughlin Achieves 100 Years of Equipment Innovation, Service

Elliott Machine Works Announces Joel Callis Retiring After 32 Years



 

Read more about...

Auctions Bunch Brothers Auctioneers Kentucky






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo