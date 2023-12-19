List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Bunch Brothers Hosts Annual Fall Two-Day Sale in Louisville

    Tue December 19, 2023 - Midwest Edition #26
    CEG


    Bunch Brothers Auctioneers returned to Louisville, Ky., for the annual two-day Fall Louisville Auction Dec. 5 to 6. The sale was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center, 979 Phillips Lane in Louisville.

    More than 500 bidders were onsite to find a great deal on the equipment they need to complement their fleets. Online bidding also was strong, with 42 states represented as well as 12 countries.

    Approximately 1,200 lots were up for bid. Equipment on the block included skid steers, excavators, dozers, wheel loaders, crawler loaders, trailers, trucks paving equipment and more from manufacturers including Komatsu, Caterpillar, Doosan, Hyundai, John Deere and more.

    For more information, visit bunchbrothers.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8

    Bunch Brothers conducted another successful two-day fall auction Dec. 5 to 6 at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville. (CEG photo)
    Tom Pike of Pike Contracting — a regular attendee of the Bunch Brothers auctions — checks out the skid steers. (CEG photo)
    There was a wide range of excavators to bid on at the annual fall Bunch Brothers auction. (CEG photo)
    Ben Hancock of Motorwerks checks out the cab of this Volvo excavator. (CEG photo)
    Dustin Noe (L) gets some stick time on the Link-Belt excavator while Matt Nally of Nally Contracting waits his turn. (CEG photo)
    JR Nelson of Nelson Auto Sales came to the auction to look at all the trucks. (CEG photo)
    Mike Rohledher (L) of Moonlight Excavating and Allen Steckler of Steckler Trenching in front of the Cat D6N dozer. (CEG photo)
    Andy Rohledher of Moonlight Excavating is ready to test out this Cat D4H dozer. (CEG photo)




