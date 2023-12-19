Bunch Brothers Auctioneers returned to Louisville, Ky., for the annual two-day Fall Louisville Auction Dec. 5 to 6. The sale was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center, 979 Phillips Lane in Louisville.

More than 500 bidders were onsite to find a great deal on the equipment they need to complement their fleets. Online bidding also was strong, with 42 states represented as well as 12 countries.

Approximately 1,200 lots were up for bid. Equipment on the block included skid steers, excavators, dozers, wheel loaders, crawler loaders, trailers, trucks paving equipment and more from manufacturers including Komatsu, Caterpillar, Doosan, Hyundai, John Deere and more.

For more information, visit bunchbrothers.com. CEG

