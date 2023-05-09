List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Bunch Brothers Spring Auction Features Large Selection

    Tue May 09, 2023 - Midwest Edition #10
    CEG


    Bunch Brothers held its annual two-day Spring auction in Louisville, Ky., across from the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center April 25 to 26.

    Opening day equipment on the block featured a large selection of equipment from area contractors, dealers, individuals and rental houses. Machines included dozers, excavators, skid steers, telehandlers, wheel loaders and paving equipment along with various other machines and support equipment.

    Day two of the auction focused largely on trucks and trailers, including dump trucks, service trucks and truck tractors. The auction attracted a crowd of active buyers from Kentucky and surrounding states while drawing heavy online bidding as well.

    For more information, visit bunchbrothers.com. CEG

    Machines in the auction equipment yard ready to go up for bid. (CEG photo)
    Intertech Mechanics’ Mark Young considers a bid on this Genie GTH-1056 telehandler to add to his fleet. (CEG photo)
    Ryan Waddell (L) and Jeff Stamps of Southern Kentucky Contracting put this Hitachi 225 excavator through its paces. (CEG photo)
    Greenwell Equipment Sales’ Kyle Greenwell inspects this Volvo A30D articulated haul truck. (CEG photo)
    Sparky and Melody Von Vreckin came to the auction seeking a skid steer for home projects, including construction of a stone wall. (CEG photo)
    Dan Cristiani (L) and Taylor Bradbury of Dan Cristiani Excavating stopped in to look over the dozers and other equipment. (CEG photo)
    A fan of Mauldin paving products, Bill Shaw of APM Paving takes a close look at this 1750-C asphalt paver. (CEG photo)
    Allen Steckler of Steckler Trenching was in the market for a dump truck. (CEG photo)




