Bunch Brothers held its annual two-day Spring auction in Louisville, Ky., across from the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center April 25 to 26.

Opening day equipment on the block featured a large selection of equipment from area contractors, dealers, individuals and rental houses. Machines included dozers, excavators, skid steers, telehandlers, wheel loaders and paving equipment along with various other machines and support equipment.

Day two of the auction focused largely on trucks and trailers, including dump trucks, service trucks and truck tractors. The auction attracted a crowd of active buyers from Kentucky and surrounding states while drawing heavy online bidding as well.

For more information, visit bunchbrothers.com. CEG

