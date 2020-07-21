--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Butler Machinery Wins North Dakota Safety Council Award

Tue July 21, 2020 - Midwest Edition #15
North Dakota Safety Council


Butler Machinery Company received NDSC’s Workplace Safety Merit Award.

The North Dakota Safety Council's Safety & Health Awards program is designed to promote incident prevention by honoring companies with outstanding safety programs, employees with superior safety records and North Dakota citizens who have gone above and beyond to improve the safety and health environments in their communities.

Recently, Butler Machinery Company, with locations throughout North Dakota and South Dakota, received the Workplace Safety Merit Award.

"As a statewide non-profit, we are dedicated to preventing injuries and saving lives. Each of these award winners plays a significant role in helping to develop a stronger safety culture in our state. We're proud to have them as partners on this journey," said Chuck Clairmont, NDSC executive director.

This year, the NDSC distributed 46 awards to companies and individuals representing multiple industries including transportation, manufacturing, construction, and oil and gas.

For more information, visit ndsc.org and butlermachinery.com.



