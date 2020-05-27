--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Buyers Expands RapidLink Attachment System to Full Line of Snow Plows

Wed May 27, 2020 - National Edition
Buyers Products



Buyers Products, a manufacturer of work truck equipment, is upgrading its full line of SnowDogg snow plows to the RapidLink Attachment System. The new mounting technology had an overwhelmingly successful season on Buyers' two best-selling plows in 2019.

Buyers will expand the mount to its full line of truck plows in the upcoming season.

The RapidLink Attachment System is designed so a user can mount or dismount their plow quickly. Several features eliminate common headaches and make rapid action possible, according to the manufacturer.

A drop-leg and a hydraulically powered "Jack Switch" allow users to fine-tune their plows' mounting height. These make it easy to compensate for uneven ground and to change mounting height on-the-fly to accommodate different trucks in a fleet.

"The RapidLink is brilliant in its simplicity," said Scott Moorman, Snow and Ice product manager at Buyers. "It's easy to use and highly adaptable to different vehicles and terrain. We introduced the RapidLink on our half-ton plows last year and users loved it. We're confident our full-size plow fans will feel the same way."

All new full-size SnowDogg plows, including the VXFII, EXII and HDII lines, will feature the RapidLink Attachment System starting in the 2020/2021 snow season.

For more information, visit www.buyersproducts.com.


