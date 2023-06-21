Yoder & Frey conducted an auction at its United States' headquarters in Findlay, Ohio, on June 8.

The equipment buyers on site faced stiff competition with strong online bidding for the wide selection of asphalt rollers, backhoes, compact track loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, work trucks and a variety of other machines and support equipment at the sale.

Yoder & Frey's next Ohio auction will be the W.M. Brode retirement sale held offsite in Newcomerstown, Ohio, on June 27.

For more information, visit yoderandfrey.com. CEG

