Watch live video of crews working at the site of the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia
List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Buyers Face Off at Yoder & Frey's June Sale in Findlay, Ohio

    Wed June 21, 2023 - Midwest Edition #13
    CEG


    Yoder & Frey conducted an auction at its United States' headquarters in Findlay, Ohio, on June 8.

    The equipment buyers on site faced stiff competition with strong online bidding for the wide selection of asphalt rollers, backhoes, compact track loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, work trucks and a variety of other machines and support equipment at the sale.

    Yoder & Frey's next Ohio auction will be the W.M. Brode retirement sale held offsite in Newcomerstown, Ohio, on June 27.

    For more information, visit yoderandfrey.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7

    Randy Brubaker (L) of Brubaker Acres joined Roy Hasselbach of R&R Equipment Sales to give this Komatsu PC 55MR mini-excavator the once over. (CEG photo)
    Rick Hohenbrink of Hohenbrink Excavating gets an assist from his grandson, Ethan, in reviewing this Komatsu WA250 wheel loader. (CEG photo)
    Auctioneer Matt Hostetter kept the bidding activity moving at a fast clip. (CEG photo)
    Father-and-son team, Richard Wojtkowski (L) of Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor and Chase Wojtkowski of Chase Equipment LLC traveled from Massachusetts in search of equipment. (CEG photo)
    Dmytro Rehner considers a bid on this John Deere 27 ZTS mini-excavator. (CEG photo)
    Aaron Olds (L) of Once Again Transport and Tory Burkholder of Platinum Path Farms were pleased to have landed the winning bid on three Caterpillar compact track loaders. (CEG photo)
    Star Rental’s Ron Dull looks over this BOMAG BW213 DH single drum roller. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    $600M Bridge Park Continues to Transform Dublin Area

    UPDATE: I-95 in Philly Could Reopen By Weekend of June 24

    Bergkamp Builds Highway Across Kansas Prairie

    William J. Keller & Sons Preps Land for 'Once-in-a-Generation' Project in N.Y.

    Komatsu's Upgraded PC130LC-11 Excavator Is a Combination of Lightweight Power, Agility

    ASV Celebrates 40th Anniversary

    Hayden-Murphy Announces Promotions for Schmoll, Carstedt

    Hayden-Murphy Hires Borchardt as Its New Wisconsin Territory Sales Rep.



     

    Read more about...

    Auctions Ohio Yoder & Frey Heavy Equipment Auctions






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA