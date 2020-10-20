Buyers Products appointed several new upper-level sales managers to support the work of its territory managers across the United States and abroad.

Steve Dewey is the new director of sales —East (eastern United States, Canada and Puerto Rico) and David Torcasi joins the team as director of sales — West (western United States and Canada).

"As the independent shops, distributors and manufacturers we serve continue to grow, we must fortify our company's internal structure to keep up," said Dave Zelis, chief commercial officer of sales at Buyers.

"David and Steve are here to ensure all our customers get the high-quality products they need, when they need them, at a value. It's what makes us who we are."

Both managers bring decades of experience in sales management roles across a variety of industries, including truck equipment and commercial construction.

