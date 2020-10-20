--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Buyers Products Company Expands Sales Team to Support Growing Customer Base

Tue October 20, 2020 - National Edition
Buyers Products



Photo: 1/2
Photo: 1/2

Steve Dewey
David Torcasi

Buyers Products appointed several new upper-level sales managers to support the work of its territory managers across the United States and abroad.

Steve Dewey is the new director of sales —East (eastern United States, Canada and Puerto Rico) and David Torcasi joins the team as director of sales — West (western United States and Canada).

"As the independent shops, distributors and manufacturers we serve continue to grow, we must fortify our company's internal structure to keep up," said Dave Zelis, chief commercial officer of sales at Buyers.

"David and Steve are here to ensure all our customers get the high-quality products they need, when they need them, at a value. It's what makes us who we are."

Both managers bring decades of experience in sales management roles across a variety of industries, including truck equipment and commercial construction.

For more information, visit buyersproducts.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News Buyers Products Employee News