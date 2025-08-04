Buyers Products upgrades their SaltDogg PRO spreader line to the new PRO-M series, featuring a compact in-cab controller and simplified wiring. Designed for efficiency, these spreaders maintain rugged operation and are available in various capacities. Visit www.buyersproducts.com for more information.

Buyers Products photo Buyers Products announced the upgrade of their popular SaltDogg Pro series line of salt spreaders to the SaltDogg PRO-M series.

Buyers Products announced the upgrade of their popular SaltDogg Pro series line of salt spreaders to the SaltDogg PRO-M series.

PRO-M series spreaders feature a modern, compact, in-cab controller connected to the spreader by a simple two-wire power and control cable.

"We designed the PRO-M series with the modern truck cab in mind," said Scott Moorman, director of snow and ice of Buyers Products Company. "The new controller is about the size of an average smartphone, taking up much less room in the cab than a more traditional spreader controller."

The new in-cab Multiplex controller uses CAN bus (controller area network) technology, which connects the spreader's components with a simple two-wire system. The design not only frees up space inside the cab but also requires a smaller wiring harness which greatly simplifies installation. The controllers have been through multiple seasons of testing, so users can expect the same operation as other SaltDogg spreaders, according to SaltDogg,

Designed for contractors, municipalities and fleet operators, the SaltDogg PRO-M series spreaders will be phased-in over time in 1.50, 2.00, and 2.50 cu. yd. capacities, with options for auger or chain drivelines.

For more information, visit www.buyersproducts.com.

Today's top stories