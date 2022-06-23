List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Buyers Show Despite Heat for JM Wood's Three-Day Sale

Thu June 23, 2022 - Southeast Edition #13
CEG


Blazing hot June temperatures didn't keep the crowds away from the JM Wood Auction three-day sale at the company's Montgomery, Ala., headquarters facility on June 14, 15 and 16.

Gross sales were more than $87,000,000, making it the largest second quarter June auction in the company's 49 years. More than 3,000 machines and trucks sold over the three days; over 60 percent of the bids received were online.

Featured sellers included Alabama Power; Georgia Power; Southern Nuclear; Brasfield and Gorrie; Dunn; Evans Landscaping; Flint Equipment; Gulf Services; HO Weaver and Sons; and Strack Inc.

Evans Landscaping sold 156 machines and trucks that were located offsite at its facility in Cincinnati, Ohio; Southern Nuclear sold 524 items that were located in Waynesboro, Ga., at Plant Vogtle.

"We've had tremendous success with these ‘bolt on offsite one-owner auctions' by blending them into our scheduled quarterly auction events," said Bryant Wood.

"When trucking cost do not make sense on some these larger one owner packages, we can send our team in to inventory, inspect, photo and video everything and sell it where it sits. The sellers love being able to take advantage of our strong online bidding platform during these mega Montgomery auction events."

JM Woods' next auction will take place Sept. 20 to 22 in Montgomery, Ala. CEG

Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9

The father-and-son team of Peyton (L) and Kenneth Cook of Cook & Son Construction, Smithville, Miss., check out some of the dozers in the sale lineup. (CEG photo)
Researching several Cat compact track loaders for bidding consideration are Jeff Sampson (L) and Chris Deason of Riggs CAT, Little Rock, Ark. (CEG photo)
Looking over several excavators of interest are Harris Echols (L) and Thomas Echols of Underground Excavating, Patterson, Ga. (CEG photo)
Opening up a Cat D6N dozer of interest are Junior Self (L) and Jack Self of Quality Earthmovers, Equality, Ala. (CEG photo)
Test operating a Cat 305E mini-excavator are C.B. Smith (L) and Ken Meeks (in cab) of M&M Portolets, Thomasville, Ala. (CEG photo)
Putting a Deere 210G excavator through the paces is Scott Tulloss of Tulloss Equipment, Rocky Mount, N.C. (CEG photo)
Watching the ramp action for some of the big iron (L-R) are Bill Woods, Woods Equipment, Nashville, Tenn.; David Moore, Construction Equipment Sales & Rentals, Jackson, Tenn.; and George Massey, JM Wood Auction. (CEG photo)
Onsite each day and taking care of their customers’ needs are Todd Johnson (L) of Palomar Insurance Corp. and Joe Burleson of Equify Financial. (CEG photo)
Jeffrey, Emily and young Wheeler Stead enjoy their time at the quarterly auctions. Jeffrey is the JM Wood online inventory manager. (CEG photo)




