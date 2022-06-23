Blazing hot June temperatures didn't keep the crowds away from the JM Wood Auction three-day sale at the company's Montgomery, Ala., headquarters facility on June 14, 15 and 16.

Gross sales were more than $87,000,000, making it the largest second quarter June auction in the company's 49 years. More than 3,000 machines and trucks sold over the three days; over 60 percent of the bids received were online.

Featured sellers included Alabama Power; Georgia Power; Southern Nuclear; Brasfield and Gorrie; Dunn; Evans Landscaping; Flint Equipment; Gulf Services; HO Weaver and Sons; and Strack Inc.

Evans Landscaping sold 156 machines and trucks that were located offsite at its facility in Cincinnati, Ohio; Southern Nuclear sold 524 items that were located in Waynesboro, Ga., at Plant Vogtle.

"We've had tremendous success with these ‘bolt on offsite one-owner auctions' by blending them into our scheduled quarterly auction events," said Bryant Wood.

"When trucking cost do not make sense on some these larger one owner packages, we can send our team in to inventory, inspect, photo and video everything and sell it where it sits. The sellers love being able to take advantage of our strong online bidding platform during these mega Montgomery auction events."

JM Woods' next auction will take place Sept. 20 to 22 in Montgomery, Ala. CEG

