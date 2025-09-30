California allocates $20M for apprenticeship training in building trades to meet infrastructure needs. Funding will support training, equipment, recruitment and curriculum development, aiming to serve public works projects. Priority given to inclusive programs. Governor Newsom aims for 500,000 apprentices by 2029.

To address statewide construction needs and build equity in the workforce, the California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) and its Division of Apprenticeship Standards (DAS) announced on July 30, 2025, $20 million in new California Apprenticeship Council (CAC) Training Funds.

This funding will go to support apprenticeship training in the building trades.

"California has been analyzing how best to grow the building trades workforce to meet the state's critical infrastructure requirements," said Adele Burnes, DAS chief. This funding will be vital to expanding pathways for apprentices to advance their careers while simultaneously meeting industry needs."

The announcement is a nearly sevenfold increase in apprenticeship training funding compared to prior budget years. This support is a fundamental component in growing California's construction workforce.

It allows apprenticeship programs to boost training, invest in essential equipment and increase recruitment, as well as develop curriculum and provide instructor training to stay ahead of shifts in the industry.

The funds will be awarded through a formula process. Programs that have been training and supporting apprentices in the building trades in public works projects will be eligible to apply for reimbursement of training costs.

Applications will open in September. Priority will be given to programs that actively serve public works projects, while demonstrating a commitment to high-quality and inclusive training, constructionowners.com reported.

"This is about creating real, debt-free career opportunities for Californians while ensuring we have the workforce needed to deliver the infrastructure our communities depend on," said Burnes, according to constructionowners.com.

The announcement noted that one component of Governor Gavin Newsom's Master Plan for Education focuses on creating different pathways that do not necessarily rely on a four-year college degree. Apprenticeships in the building trades are a debt-free option and can lead to stable jobs with family-sustaining wages, the announcement said.

With California leading the way in apprenticeship programs nationwide, Newsom aims to serve 500,000 apprentices by 2029.

DIR, DAS and the Labor Workforce Development Agency (LWDA) created a five-point action plan to advance apprenticeships in California. Expanding access to equitable building trades apprenticeships is a fundamental component of the plan.

DAS consults with employers to develop a skilled workforce by establishing innovative apprenticeship programs that offer training to create viable pathways for Californians.

For details, visit dir.ca.gov.

