Yolo County, California, adds the Volvo DD25 Electric compactor to its fleet as part of its carbon-negative goal by 2030. Through Sourcewell and the CORE program, the county aims to achieve environmental sustainability through electrifying its fleet and promoting cleaner, greener practices. The electric compactor offers benefits in emissions reduction, energy efficiency, and noise levels, aligning with the county's commitment to sustainability and innovation. The move reflects the county's dedication to lead by example and foster a cleaner, more sustainable future for its community.

Photo courtesy of Volvo Yolo County staff receive their new Volvo DD25 Electric compactor from VCES staff.

The stretch of rolling hills between the Napa Valley and Sacramento, Calif., is a picturesque place that's rich in history and known for exceptional produce. Yolo County is a lively and flourishing home to more than 220,000 people across four cities and about a dozen unincorporated communities.

With a local economy that depends largely on its climate for agricultural success, it makes sense that the county's strategic plan heavily promotes environmental stewardship. In fact, the Yolo County board of supervisors passed a resolution in 2020 to achieve a carbon-negative footprint by 2030.

As part of its progress toward that goal, the Yolo County fleet is one of the first in the United States to put a new Volvo DD25 Electric compactor to use.

Rolling Into a More Sustainable Future

California has some of the country's most progressive clean air regulations and incentives, which led Yolo County to establish a Climate Action and Adaptation Plan that outlines more than 180 actions aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving climate resilience.

A critical action on the list is electrifying the county's fleet of on- and off-road equipment. In addition to the DD25 Electric compactor, the team has six electric forklifts and two electric pickup trucks with three more in the works.

"We're taking a bold step forward in our commitment to sustainability by adding this electric compactor to our fleet," said Lucas Frerichs, chair of the Yolo County board of supervisors.

"This pioneering addition not only supports our carbon-negative goal, but also exemplifies our dedication to innovative solutions that protect our environment and improve the quality of life for our residents. We are proud to lead by example, showcasing how electrification can enhance operations while fostering a cleaner, greener future for our community."

Ben Lee, fleet superintendent, County of Yolo Fleet Services, said county employees prioritize selecting and utilizing equipment that aligns with the agreed-upon sustainability initiatives, so the small electric compactor was a logical choice.

"The DD25 Electric will help us achieve our goals in several ways: by reducing emissions, lowering noise levels, being more energy-efficient, improving working conditions and promoting environmentally friendly practices," he said.

Developed and built by Volvo Construction Equipment, the double-drum compactor will help Lee's team with a variety of projects.

"We'll use it to compact soil, gravel and other base materials for road and foundation projects, as well as rolling out and leveling asphalt during road construction and resurfacing," he said.

Photo courtesy of Volvo

It Just Makes Cents

Earlier this year, Lee was invited to an open house event at the Volvo Construction Equipment and Services (VCES) dealership in San Leandro, where he first learned about the manufacturer's electric machines.

"The VCES team played a key role in this decision by helping us assess how the DD25 Electric would meet our specific operational needs and sustainability goals while working with our budget," he said.

Scott Nadell, a government sales rep at VCES, said the machine and available funding were a good match for Yolo County's needs.

"After discussing the features and benefits of the DD25 Electric plus the upcoming Clean Off-Road Equipment [CORE] Voucher Incentive program, Ben was very interested, and I knew it would be a good fit," said Nadell. "This model is great for the light-duty applications like patch rolling and smaller paving jobs they do."

Lee and Nadell discussed how a CORE voucher could subsidize the purchase, and because it was a first-come, first-served opportunity, they knew they'd need to act quickly. By initiating the purchase through Sourcewell, Nadell was able to give Lee the best possible price and have everything ready to submit as soon as the voucher program opened.

"Fortunately, they were approved for the grant, and we had a machine already being built at our factory in Pennsylvania that met the fleet's requirements, so the rest is history," said Nadell.

No Engine? No Problem.

Yolo County's DD25 Electric compactor will need to charge no more than a few overnights per week using an existing Level 2 AC charger at its fleet facility. The machine will typically operate for three to four hours a day, and the charge is expected to last for at least six to eight hours.

"There are some remote areas in the county, so we're looking into a mobile, self-contained charging unit as well, so we wouldn't have to bring the machine back to the yard each night during a long-term project," said Lee.

One feature that helps the DD25 Electric (and all Volvo electric machines) run longer is the fact that it does not idle. By turning off automatically when not in use, the machine preserves battery life — unlike a diesel machine that continues to burn fuel as it idles.

Another perk that Lee's team is looking forward to is simplified maintenance. Because there is no engine or fuel system, filters and diesel exhaust fluid are not necessary. The usual hydraulic oil and grease are all that's needed.

The absence of an engine also makes the DD25 Electric quieter than its diesel equivalent, and its smoother ridehelps operators feel less fatigued at the end of a shift.

Luckily, these benefits do not come at the cost of power or performance. In fact, the combination of Volvo's proven compactor platform and a 48-volt battery provides about 33 hp and 24 kilowatt hours of available power, which is 30 percent more than the diesel model, according to the manufacturer.

The drum frequency can be adjusted from 3,500 vpm (55 Hz) to 4,000 vpm (67 Hz) to cater to different applications.

"My team is excited to utilize cutting-edge technology like this that actively promotes more sustainable construction practices," said Lee.

Photo courtesy of Volvo

Progress Remains a Priority

Yolo County also is in the process of developing a Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) action plan to identify gaps in infrastructure, recommend locations for new infrastructure development, assess the electrical grid's capacity to sustain increased ZEV usage and recommend improvements, identify funding sources for future implementation and more. A Municipal Fleet Transition Plan will be part of this larger strategy, outlining a path to expanding the county's electric fleet.

Lee views electric equipment as an essential step in reducing emissions and energy consumption, especially as communities and industries work toward meeting stricter regulations and sustainability goals.

"Environmental sustainability is important to our residents, and we have been a leader in the Green Movement for over 40 years," said Lee. "Yolo County's commitment to sustainability could certainly lead to increased procurement of electric equipment."

