The California Transportation Commission — via the Senate Bill (SB) 1 and Road Repair and Accountability Act — has recently allocated funds to address critial infrastucture needs in the state.

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) recently allocated $491 million to address transportation needs throughout the state. This investment, which includes $273 million generated from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, will repair highways and bridges and improve California's growing network of mass transit, bicycle and pedestrian routes.

"These critical investments will help improve California's transportation infrastructure now and into the future," said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. "This includes improving safety and access for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians, and planning for the long-term maintenance of these vital assets."

Additionally, Caltrans awarded more than $227 million to fund safety projects designed to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries on city and county roads. Funding is provided through the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP).

This brings the total to $718 million for future projects.

"A total of 48 safety improvement projects were funded in Los Angeles and Ventura counties," said Tony Tavares, District 7 director. "Whether you walk, bike, use transit, or drive to work, this significant investment shows our commitment to providing Californians a safer transportation system throughout our local communities."

District 1: Eureka

Projects approved include:

Approximately $11.8 million for slide repairs along U.S. 101 in Del Norte County north of the Cushing Creek Viaduct, including the construction of a ground anchor and retaining wall.

District 2: Redding

No current project updates

District 3: Marysville

Projects approved include:

Sacramento County: $31.5 million was allocated for various pavement and roadside rehabilitation projects on Interstate 80 (I-80), State Route 51 (Capital City Freeway) and State Route 244 which serves as a connector between I-80 and the Capital City Freeway. Improvements also include vegetation control, the construction of maintenance vehicle pullouts and utility box relocation.

Sacramento County: $12.6 million for the American River Bridge Rehabilitation project that will remove, replace and widen the existing concrete bridge deck, and add a bike path from levee to levee.

District 4: Bay Area/Oakland

No current project updates.

District 5: San Luis Obispo/Santa Barbara

Projects approved include:

An $11 million allocation to rehabilitate the Garrapata Creek Bridge on Highway 1 in Monterey County with the application of an Electrochemical Chloride Extraction and waterproofing of the structure.

A $6 million allocation to replace two bridges near the Refugio Overcrossing on U.S. 101 in Santa Barbara County.

A $5 million allocation to build a tieback wall, restore the roadway, improve drainage facilities, and install permanent erosion control measures on State Route 236 near Boulder Creek in Santa Cruz County.

District 6: Fresno/Bakersfield

Projects approved include:

Roadway Rehabilitation project on State Route 145 in Fresno County: $6.9 million will rehabilitate pavement by grinding roadway and overlaying with rubberized asphalt from Kamm Avenue to Manning Avenue.

Traffic Management Program Repair project in Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera and Tulare Counties: $4.5 million will repair transportation management system (TMS) elements throughout District 6. This project will help reduce congestion and improve operational efficiency.

District 7: Los Angeles

Projects approved in Los Angeles County include:

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Improvements, $23.5 million: In various cities, from 1.4 mi. west of Sunland Boulevard to Base Line Road; reconstruct curb ramps to meet ADA standards, install accessible pedestrian signals [APS]; and detectable warning surface, and relocate pull boxes and traffic signal poles.

District 8: San Bernardino/Riverside

Projects approved include:

City of Calimesa/RCTC, County Line Road Transportation Corridor: In the cities of Calimesa and Yucaipa on County Line Road, between Park Avenue and Bryant Street, the project proposes to construct four single-lane and one multi-lane roundabouts, together with street, pedestrian, and bicycle improvements ($3.74 million).

District 9: Bishop

Projects approved include:

Chain Control Turnout Improvements: In Mono County on U.S. 395 at various locations, and on U.S. 6 at approximately 7 mi. north of Bishop, this project will construct two new chain control turnouts and improve several existing chain control turnouts by widening and lengthening the pavement area and constructing a median cross-over.

District 10: Stockton

Projects approved include:

A project that will repair or replace damaged and nonfunctioning traffic management system (TMS) elements In San Joaquin, Amador, Calaveras, Merced, Mariposa, Stanislaus and Tuolumne Counties, on Routes 4, 5, 26, 33, 49, 59, 99, 104, 108, 120, 132, 140, 152 and 205 at various locations received nearly $4 million. This project will help reduce congestion and improve operational efficiency.

District 11: San Diego

Projects approved include:

$36.6 million to Caltrans District 11 and the San Diego Association of Governments for new service utilities, utility relocation and ancillary work as part of construction of the future Otay Mesa East Port of Entry.

District 12: Orange County

Projects approved include:

I-5 in Anaheim, from 0.2 mile north of Anaheim Boulevard to Santa Ana Street. The purpose of this $2.2 million project is to enhance highway worker safety by upgrading access trails and access gates, relocating facilities away from traffic, and installing features to reduce repetitive maintenance activities.

Today's top stories