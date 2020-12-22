Callahan & Nannini was hired to assemble a 50 ft. high "2020" structure for the late night show "Last Week Tonight" with John Oliver. Of the 30 different picks it took to assemble, the heaviest was approximately 5,000 lbs.

VP Rob Nannini said, "It had LED light strips on the inside so we had to be very careful while picking sections."

Callahan & Nannini used a 6010 Tadano Mantis, which it purchased from Empire Crane.

"The 6010 is a great crane. It moves around the quarry very easily and gets into tight spaces because it's not very big," Nannini said.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.