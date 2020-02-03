--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Callahan Construction Expands to N.Y.

Mon February 03, 2020 - Northeast Edition #3
PR Newswire


Callahan Construction Managers announced that it has officially opened a new office in White Plains, N.Y., expanding its presence throughout the northeast.

Callahan is a full-service construction management company with more than 65 years of experience serving local, regional, and national clients. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, Mass., and the new White Plains location marks Callahan's second office.

"This is a very exciting time for our company," said Patrick Callahan, president of Callahan. "Callahan has been growing steadily over the last several years and now we're ready to take the next step as a company and open a new office in New York. Our new location will allow us to serve our regional and national clients outside New England and build on our award-winning tradition."

In recent years, Callahan has expanded its services outside of New England, and into the tri-state area with projects such as Danforth Square Apartments in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., Residences at Montclair Station in Montclair, N.J., Benchmark at Split Rock in Shelton, Conn., Old Middletown High School in Middletown, Conn., Maplewood in Darien, Conn., and Hunters Chase located in Litchfield, Conn..

Callahan's portfolio spans a diverse array of market sectors including multifamily residential, senior and affordable housing, hospitality, life sciences, corporate office, educational and retail. Many of Callahan's projects incorporate resiliency, environmental sustainability and achieve LEED and Passive House designation.

The company was voted a "Best Place to Work" by The Boston Globe in 2018.

"The cornerstone of our success over the years has been an extremely high percentage of repeat business, which is attributable to our dedication to client satisfaction, our culture, and our many wonderful employees," said Callahan.

About Callahan

Callahan Construction Managers is a full-service construction management company based in Bridgewater, Mass., with regional offices in White Plains, N.Y. Callahan has served the New England and Northeast regions as a family business for more than 65 years. As one of the region's largest open shop construction firms, Callahan provides a wide range of preconstruction and construction management services to local, regional, and national clients. Callahan enforces a high quality and innovative approach to all projects, including multi-family residential, senior housing, affordable housing, hospitality, life sciences, corporate office, educational, retail and other markets.

For more information, visit www.callahan-inc.com.


 

