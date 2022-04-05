Operators of Canby Landscape Supply were satisfied with the company’s first Doosan wheel loader — the DL300-5 — and they still are. But having spent time in the machine’s successor, the DL320-7, they appreciate the many new wheel loader enhancements.

Tommy LaLonde previously worked as a general manager of a large concrete supplier. Now, in his "retirement job," he oversees day-to-day operations at Canby Landscape Supply in Canby, Ore.

The company's relationship with Doosan and the local dealer started with renting a Doosan excavator. That led to the purchase of two Doosan wheel loaders, including a new DL320-7 in summer 2021. LaLonde and the operators are pleased with the support from Feenaughty Machinery, particularly from a sales and service perspective. And it doesn't hurt that the dealership is only 45 minutes away from the company, so parts are readily available.

According to LaLonde, the operators were satisfied with the company's first Doosan wheel loader — the DL300-5 — and they still are. But having spent time in the machine's successor, the DL320-7, they appreciate the many new wheel loader enhancements.

"Talking with the crew," LaLonde said, "they believe the DL320-7 is more operator-friendly than our DL300-5. They say there is more information available at their fingertips. They like the new readouts on the touch screen display in the cab. They also tell me the DL320-7 is more stable than our DL300-5, and they call the components ‘heavy-duty.'"

Full-Service Supplier

Canby Landscape Supply is a compost material company and a supplier to homeowners, landscapers and public works departments. The firm sells aggregates, stone, compost, bark — any material that would be needed for landscaping.

The company has been in business for more than 40 years and uses a variety of construction equipment to handle its materials. Throughout the composting process, the Doosan wheel loaders help fill the compost turners and trommels for making compost and topsoil. A requirement of any construction equipment at the facility is good visibility from inside the machine's cab.

"We work in the same yard as the customers who are coming in to pick up their materials," LaLonde said. "The need for visibility is a safety issue. We want to be able to see around the machine. The ability to use the rearview camera improves visibility and helps with the safety of our employees."

The redesigned cab of the -7 Series wheel loaders has a total glass area that is 14 percent larger. Also, a full glass door improves visibility on the left side. LaLonde and his operators have noticed the difference between their -5 and -7 Series wheel loaders. He said the operators have told him they have enhanced visibility in the new DL320-7, which can make a big difference in their line of work, particularly when they're loading trucks.

Canby Landscape Supply purchased the DL320-7 wheel loader with a light-material rollout bucket. At their facility, operators use the DL320-7 to load aggregate, compost and bark dust, and LaLonde said one bucket scoop will fill the bed on most trucks.

"The rollout bucket gives us the additional reach and height we need when loading our processing equipment and walking floor semi-trucks," LaLonde said.

In addition to the bucket, the company regularly switches attachments to a pallet fork for loading and unloading palletized materials. Due to the machine's optional hydraulic quick coupler, wheel loader operators can quickly change attachments. Albeit a few minutes of savings for each attachment change, that time adds up and is worth the cost of the machine option, LaLonde said.

