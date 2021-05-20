Among the biggest challenges the industry faces is a severe shortage of technicians, specifically an extremely low number of young people willing to train to fill the positions that are open. Equipment dealerships across the country openly state that one of the biggest challenges they face in the future of their operations is being properly staffed with heavy equipment technicians.

Capital Region BOCES Career and Technical School located in Schoharie, N.Y., offers high school students educational opportunities in a wide variety of vocational areas, some of which would build a basic foundation for work in an equipment dealership. Some of these vocational areas include heavy equipment operation, auto body collision and repair, diesel mechanics, welding and metal fabrication.

Robert H. Finke & Sons in Selkirk, N.Y., works closely with organizations like BOCES and colleges in the SUNY system like Cobleskill and Morrisville that offer vocational programs to get students exposed to the type of positions available at its dealership.

On April 30, 2021, a group of students from Capital Region BOCES spent the morning getting a guided tour of the Robert H. Finke & Sons facility, along with a detailed explanation of the bright future and benefits offered by choosing a career in the heavy construction equipment industry. CEG

