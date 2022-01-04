(L-R) are Kevin Armitage and Jamey Gibson of Capital Tractor, and Joe Martini and Greg Calidonna of Clinton Tractor.

Clinton Tractor & Implement Co., located in Clinton, N.Y., and Capital Tractor Inc., located in Greenwich, N.Y., are joining forces to create a new shared ownership group.

The ownership group will consist of Greg Calidonna and Joe Martini from Clinton Tractor, and Kevin Armitage from Capital Tractor. Former Capital Tractor president Jamey Gibson will be transitioning to a consultant position.

The plan is for both businesses to maintain their current separate identities.

"Both Clinton Tractor and Capital Tractor have been very successful as stand-alone single store dealers in their markets," said Calidonna, vice president of Clinton Tractor. "These businesses have worked extremely well together over the past 15 years, sharing best practice ideas along with transferring equipment, parts, etc. from one another to better increase product availability and customer service."

"We'll keep the names as they stand, as Clinton Tractor and Capital Tractor, but share resources," said Armitage, president of Capital Tractor. "By joining forces, we are leveraging the talents and history of both companies to work together as one, which will continue our ability to provide excellent service to all of our customers."

Clinton Tractor & Implement Co., a family-owned and operated business run by the Calidonna family since 1953, services and sells a large inventory of farm and industrial equipment including New Holland, Ferris, Ventrac, McHale, Eby and BWise and more. For more information, visit www.clintontractor.net/.

Capital Tractor, established in 1966, serves New York's greater capital region, Upstate New York and all of New England. It carries a large inventory of new and used equipment including tractors and parts from industry leaders such as New Holland, Mahindra, Unverferth, Land Pride, Great Plains, Hotsy, Doosan and more. For more information,v isit www.capitaltractorinc.com/.

