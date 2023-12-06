List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Cardiac Emergency Response Plan Adopted by Weisiger Group Leads Trend for American Heart Association's Mission in Charlotte

    Wed December 06, 2023 - Southeast Edition
    Weisiger Group


    As the American Heart Association launches the Nation of Lifesavers movement across the country, one important strategy is the adoption of Cardiac Emergency Response Plans (CERP) for companies and organizations in local markets.

    Leading the effort, longtime American Heart Association supporter, Weisiger Group, with distinguished brands like Carolina Cat and LiftOne, recently implemented a CERP that includes protocol for internal Cardiac Emergency Response Personnel, placement and maintenance of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), employee training in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and AED use, integration of local first responders, and use of the Association's tools and resources.

    "As a trailblazing, family-owned organization, we are proud to be the first company in the Charlotte area to implement a robust CERP, in partnership with the American Heart Association," said Stacy Gray, SVP and general counsel of Weisiger Group.

    "Many sudden cardiac arrests happen outside of hospitals, including locations such as corporate offices, construction sites and warehouse/fulfillment centers."

    "Safety is the top priority in our business," said Gray. "We are always looking to advance our safety culture, and implementing a CERP is a great initiative to help protect the health and well-being of our employees."

    According to the American Heart Association, 7 out of 10 people in America say they feel powerless to act in the face of a cardiac emergency. As a result, less than half of all people who need this lifesaving skill receive CPR from bystanders before professional help arrives.

    "The Association is challenging everyone to join the Nation of Lifesavers and commit to making CPR and AED awareness and education a permanent fixture in all communities across the country," said Shannon Emmanuel, VP of Community Impact for the American Heart Association in Charlotte.

    For more information on CERP opportunities through the American Heart Association, contact Shannon Emmanuel at [email protected].




