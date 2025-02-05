List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Cardinal Health to Open New Distribution Center in Ft. Worth

    Cardinal Health is building a new distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas, to support its at-Home Solutions business. The facility will enhance efficiency with robotics and automation, aiming to serve 10,000 patients daily with advanced technology and AI warehouse management. Anticipated full operation by summer 2025.

    Wed February 05, 2025 - West Edition #3
    Cardinal Health


    Cardinal Health is building a new distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas,
    Shutterstock photo
    Cardinal Health is building a new distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas,

    Cardinal Health announced in January that construction is under way on a new distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas, which will support its at-Home Solutions business, a leading medical supplies provider that serves more than 5 million patients annually in the United States.

    The new 340,000-sq. ft. distribution center will consolidate its two existing warehouses into one larger facility, creating approximately 74,000 additional sq. ft. of inventory capacity and retaining its current workforce. Once open, the facility will ship an average of 10,000 packages per day to patients' homes across the country.

    "Our business plays a critical role in the lives of the patients we serve, and we are honored to continue this important work in the Fort Worth community," said Rob Schlissberg, president — Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions. "When it comes to delivering medical supplies directly to patients in need, there is absolutely no room for error. Our team in Fort Worth is passionate and committed to delivering on our promises, and I am thrilled to see what they accomplish in this new space."

    Similar to the distribution centers at-Home Solutions recently opened in South Carolina and Ohio, this new facility is fully equipped with some of the world's leading robotics and automation technologies. These enhancements will assist employees with picking, packing and shipping packages with enhanced speed, safety and efficiency.

    Key technology features include 74 robots, a 1,500-ft.-long automated conveyor system and four automated box-making machines that create 500 custom boxes per hour while minimizing waste. Additionally, the facility will use a leading cloud-based warehouse management system that utilizes artificial intelligence to maintain resiliency and flexibility in inventory volume management. The system is used across at-Home Solutions' entire warehouse network to unify distribution operations across demand, labor, robotics, automation, inventory and transportation within a single platform.

    "Because of the investments we've made in our warehouse network already, in our first quarter of fiscal year 2025, we reported the best on-record metrics in quality, service, efficiency and employee safety," Schlissberg said. "In Fort Worth and beyond, we will continue to invest in these critical technologies that are already proving their value in improving customer experience while making us a great place to work."

    The building is anticipated to be fully operational in the summer of 2025.

    For details, visit Cardinal Health at cardinalhealth.com.




