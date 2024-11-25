Rosendin and 80 construction companies introduced 4,000 Arizona students to careers in construction at AZ Construction Career Days. Students explored tech and tools, learned hands-on skills, and were inspired by industry leaders to consider the diverse opportunities within the construction world.

Electrical contracting company Rosendin and 80 construction-related companies collaborated to introduce more than 4,000 students from 120 schools across Arizona to potential construction careers on Nov. 7-8, 2024.

Industry professionals showcased new technologies and tools in Phoenix at the 2024 AZ Construction Career Days (AZCCD), presented by the Association for Construction Career Development.

At Rosendin's booth, students participated in hands-on construction activities like bending conduit pipes, using computer modeling and testing virtual reality, giving them insight into STEM careers under the guidance of industry professionals. Students also explored other aspects of working in construction, like driving forklifts and handling power tools, while learning about potential career opportunities.

Rosendin Emeritus CEO Mike Greenawalt and Aimee Olmedo, the company's outreach director, received the Visionary Leadership Award during the VIP reception, recognizing their volunteer work for Arizona Construction Career Days.

Also present at the VIP reception were guest speakers Maj. Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck and Grand Canyon University (GCU) President Brian Mueller. Mueller partnered with Greenawalt to create GCU's Pre-Apprenticeship program. The one-semester curriculum prepares students to begin a career as an electrician.

"Seeing thousands of students at this event really shows the strength of the construction community and the positive impact it has on the lives of our youth," Greenawalt said. "These students got more than a fun-filled day out in the field; they entered a whole new world of opportunity."

Phoenix is second in the nation for active construction projects, with 37,000 new jobs expected in Arizona by 2031. Events like AZCCD attract young people into the construction industry, strengthening the workforce pipeline for construction companies that support regional growth.

"The construction industry continues to face a shortage of skilled workers. A goal of the annual AZCCD event is to highlight emerging local training opportunities," AZCCD President Rose Ann Canizales said. "We want students to get excited about all the opportunities out there, and by bringing together construction companies from around Arizona and nationwide, we can do that."

"We want students to recognize that technology is advancing rapidly and construction career roles are changing," Olmedo said. "Electrical work supports modern-day automation, control systems, renewable energy sources, power distribution, and so much more. We encourage students interested in learning about technology advancements to consider a career within the construction industry, where innovations such as virtual reality and 360 cameras are already in use."

For more than 20 years, AZCCD has promoted career opportunities in the construction industry, connecting 40,000 Arizona students to companies and training opportunities. Rosendin participates in and sponsors the event each year to challenge stereotypes of construction jobs and to inspire students to consider a career in industry.

