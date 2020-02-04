--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Carter Machinery to Acquire Baltimore-Based Alban Tractor Co.

Tue February 04, 2020 - Northeast Edition
Carter Machinery


Salem-based Carter Machinery, a Caterpillar Inc. dealer, announced an agreement to acquire the assets of Baltimore-based Alban Tractor Co. Inc. effective Feb. 4, 2020. In connection with the acquisition, Carter Machinery will become the Cat dealer in an expanded service territory that will now include Northern Virginia; Washington D.C.; Maryland; and Delaware.

For more than 92 years, Carter has serviced customers throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia and southern West Virginia, becoming one of Caterpillar's top performing dealerships in the country.

"Carter's growth is evidence of the caliber of our employees' expertise and the speed at which they service the industry to ensure customer success every day," said Drew Parker, CEO, Carter Machinery. "Carter is enthused about expanding our services to more customers with the same commitment that our Virginia and West Virginia customers have come to rely upon."

The acquisition will strengthen Carter's position as an equipment leader in key industries, including construction, mining, aggregates, and forestry, as well as expand upon its market leadership in key growth areas such as rental and power generation.

"Alban's reputation in heavy equipment and power systems is strong and one we're excited to build upon in the coming months and years," added Parker.

In addition to Cat equipment, Carter also supports more than 70 world-class brands. The company will begin customer outreach immediately to ensure seamless transitions and uninterrupted service.

For more information about Carter Machinery, visit www.cartermachinery.com.



