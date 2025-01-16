Case 580EV Electric Backhoe Loader wins prestigious Good Design Award for its innovative design merging diesel capabilities with electric technology. Its zero emissions and operator-focused features set a new standard for construction machinery, earning recognition for exceptional industrial design.

Case Construction Equipment's 580EV, the industry's first electric backhoe loader in full production, has been awarded a prestigious Good Design Award in the Transportation category.

The 580EV represents a big leap forward in electric construction machinery, combining the robust capabilities of its diesel counterpart with all the environmental and operational benefits of electric vehicle technology.

Zero emissions and minimal noise make the 580EV model an ideal solution for urban construction crews, utility teams, municipal crews and other contractors who want to work more productively while also minimizing carbon footprints, according to the manufacturer.

The Good Design awards, managed by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and Metropolitan Arts Press Ltd, is one of the oldest and most respected awards programs for contemporary design. Each year the program celebrates the most innovative industrial, product and graphic designs produced around the world.

The Case 580EV, which was recognized for exceptional industrial design, seamlessly combines form and functionality to create an unmatched operator experience.

Clean, flowing body lines accented with boldly colored "electric blue" decaling help call out the cutting-edge EV technology under the hood. Inside the cab, Case took an operator-first approach with an 8-in. color touch screen display, user-friendly controls and ergonomic membrane keypads protected against dust and other debris. Multicolored, four-corner strobe lights also let operators work safely and meet regulatory requirements, with adjustable colors, strobe patterns and an "always-on" feature for low-light conditions when strobes are not needed.

"We designed this workhorse machine from day one as a purpose-built, high-performing EV, but we also wanted it to have a look and feel that operators would love," said Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, Case Construction Equipment.

"This recognition from Good Design underscores our continued leadership in design excellence and functional innovation as we work harder than anyone to give contractors more tools in the toolbox for them to succeed on the job site."

For more information, visit www.CaseCE.com.

