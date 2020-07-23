--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Case Construction Equipment Donates Skid Steer to Habitat for Humanity

Thu July 23, 2020 - National Edition
Case Construction Equipment


Photo: 1/4
Photo: 1/4
Photo: 1/4
Photo: 1/4

Bill Bauck, Wichita Habitat for Humanity board member, presents a plaque to Case.
Ann Fox of Habitat and Troy Williams of Case stand next to the donated skid steer.
Ann Fox, of Habitat Wichita, welcomes guests.
Case employees frequently volunteer with Habitat organizations across the U.S. through the company's Impact Day program.

Case Construction Equipment has donated a skid steer to Wichita Habitat for Humanity, expanding the manufacturer's relationship with the international non-profit organization dedicated to improving lives through affordable home ownership.

Globally, Habitat for Humanity has helped build, renovate and repair more than 600,000 decent, affordable houses sheltering more than 3 million people worldwide.

"This incredibly versatile machine will add efficiency and safety, and help meet many of the special challenges we face when working on urban infill lots in Wichita," said Ann Fox, executive director, Wichita Habitat for Humanity.

"The skid steer will be used to clear dead trees, concrete and brush from vacant lots. It also will manage dirt work, grade, unload and move construction materials and help set trusses. In the past large groups of volunteers would be assembled to do this work, or equipment was loaned or rented — adding complexity to scheduling."

This is particularly important in the era of COVID-19 and the added stresses being placed on charities and housing.

"Volunteer teams are limited to 10 people right now to ensure everyone's health and safety by maintaining physical distancing within the relatively small project space," said Fox. "That means a slower construction cycle at a time when the need for safe, affordable housing is at an all-time high."

"Our work with Habitat for Humanity allows us to help build stronger communities, and provide housing and resources for deserving families," said Leandro Lecheta, head of construction equipment — North America, Case.

"The Case skid steer donated will take some of the heavy lifting off the shoulders of volunteers, allow them to get more done in a day, and put even more families back on the path of home ownership."

Case employees frequently volunteer with Habitat organizations across the United States through the company's Impact Day program — and the Wichita chapter also shares its hometown with the CNH Industrial manufacturing plant in Wichita, which manufactures every Case skid steer and compact track loader working worldwide.

For more information on Wichita Habitat for Humanity, visit WichitaHabitat.org.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Case Case Construction Equipment Habitat for Humanity Kansas Philanthropy Skid Steer Loaders