With 525 gallons of fertilizer capacity and 100 bushels of seed capacity, the 2150S Early Riser front-fold trailing planter allows producers to make the most of their time in the field.

With the 2150S Early Riser front-fold trailing planter, Case IH brings a productivity-boosting, split-row configuration to its lineup of 2000 series Early Riser planters.

A 525-gal. fertilizer tank capacity — along with more seed capacity — enables operators to cover more acres between fills and make the most of their time in the field.

Built on Agronomic Design principles, Case IH 2000 series Early Riser planters are known to deliver exceptional results in tight planting windows and a range of field conditions. Now, the new 2150S Early Riser front-fold trailing planter provides the additional agronomic benefits of split-row planting with greater fertilizer and seed capacity, according to the manufacturer.

Greater Fertilizer, Seed Capacity

The 2150S Early Riser front-fold trailing planter features an optional 525-gal. liquid tank to provide operators maximum run times between fills. The liquid fertilizer system delivers accurate application rates at a broad range of speeds with multiple factory-installed application options, including frame-mounted coulters and in-furrow options. Plus, with 100 bushels of seed capacity (two 50-bushel tanks) and optional individual tank scales, operators can better plan for tendering with the ability to optimize partial seed fill.

"Staying productive in the field is key to getting ahead of a potentially unpredictable planting season," said David Brennan, Case IH planter marketing manager. "Greater fertilizer and seed capacity lets operators do their jobs more easily — without having to worry about capacity concerns while out in the field."

Multiple Configurations, Narrow Row Planting Increase ROI

Studies continue to show the ROI opportunities of narrow row planting, which include increased yield benefits and faster crop canopies for weed control — all while minimizing soil erosion. The 2150S Early Riser front-fold trailing planter lets operators takes advantage of these benefits with a range of configurations, including 23, 24, 31 or 32 rows with 15-in. spacing, or 24 rows with 20-in. spacing.

In-cab hydraulic row unit lift control allows operators to easily convert from 15- to 30-in. spacing with no manual lifting or tools required. When planting in a split-row configuration, a row unit offset of nearly 50 in. helps increase residue flow while minimizing plugging opportunities, the manufacturer said.

Enhanced ground-following capabilities are made possible by a wing flex of +/- 15 degrees combined with +/- 8 in. of row unit travel. This ensures the row units remain in contact with soil, even in rugged terrain. Optional hydraulic wing downforce ensures proper seed depth control on the wings, while the agronomically designed Early Riser row unit provides excellent seed placement across the entire planter.

Front-Fold Design for Simple Transportation

With a front-fold frame design, the 2150S Early Riser planter delivers a narrow transport width of 13 ft. — and a simple on-screen, step-by-step folding-and-unfolding system provides a smooth and quick transition from transport to field operation. Operators also gain in-cab hydraulic control of all rear subframe row units, including the center main frame row units.

"Operators should feel ready to take on the day as efficiently as possible," Brennan said. "The 2150S Early Riser model will help them do just that. Better yet, producers can feel confident that planting is completed accurately for optimal yield results, thanks to an agronomically designed row unit."

The 2150S Early Riser front-fold trailing planter is available to order for spring 2023. Tank options include the planter-frame-mounted 525-gal. tank capacity and a pull-hitch towed fertilizer cart option.

For more information, visit www.caseih.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

