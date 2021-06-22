The new attachment is compatible with the same 2D and 3D machine control technologies deployed on full-sized motor graders, allowing contractors to transform their CTL into a powerful and compact precision grading solution.

Case Construction Equipment's precision grader blade is a powerful new attachment for large-frame compact track loaders that delivers the grading performance of a motor grader in a more compact and agile footprint.

The Case precision grader blade is compatible with 2D and 3D machine control solutions — including Case SiteControl grader solutions powered by Leica Geosystems — to deliver improved productivity, quality and efficiency in fine grading applications, according to the manufacturer.

"This is built for those applications where contractors have always wanted the power and precision of a motor grader, but were unable to justify it based on size, access or cost," said Jerry Hutkowski, product manager, Case Construction Equipment.

"It takes the large-frame CTL that many contractors already own and turns it into a powerful precision grading solution capable of working on sites where a larger machine isn't practical or can't gain access."

The Case precision grader blade is compatible with the use of laser receivers (single or dual), sonic tracers (single or dual), GNSS/GPS (single or dual) and total stations — and the attachment itself is "plug and play" with the auxiliary hydraulics and 14-pin electrical connection of a large-frame CTL.

It features a 108-in. moldboard capable of jointly changing elevation and slope through dual lift cylinders, as well as achieving 60 degrees of combined blade rotation and 26 in. of combined blade side shift. Motion and action for the grader blade are controlled through the existing joysticks of the CTL — no additional controls are required.

"Even at full rotation, the blade provides 97 inches of grading width for optimal productivity and windrowing, and the side shift capability allows for easy work around obstacles such as manhole covers and existing utilities," said Hutkowski.

The attachment is built for minimal maintenance with powder coated metal surfaces, composite greaseless bushings at the pivot points, and heavy-duty axles with sealed hubs. It comes standard with a bolt-on reversible cutting edge. Optional equipment includes bolt-on side plates for material containment similar to a grading box, and twin mirrors that provide greater visibility down to the moldboard.

"Full-sized motor graders will always excel at large-scale grading projects — but the compatibility of the Case precision grader blade with CTLs that many contractors already own gives them similar performance and capability at a lower entry level price point than a full-sized motor grader," said Hutkowski.

"And it allows them to see the immediate advantages of machine control in fine grading applications, including greater productivity, improved quality, less rework and less wear and tear on your equipment."

For more information, visit CaseCE.com.

