Case Launches All-New B Series Compact Track Loaders and Skid Steers

Case Construction Equipment has launched its next generation of compact track loaders (CTLs) and skid steers with the introduction of the B Series — five CTLs and eight skid steers spanning radial and vertical lift patterns, as well as numerous horsepower and size classes to provide contractors with the equipment choices best suited to their operation.

"Case CTLs and skid steers are enhanced to deliver a completely new and intuitive operating experience while also standing up to the rigors of heavy earthmoving and attachment use," said George Mac Intyre, product manager of compact equipment, Case. "The B Series retains the styling of previous Case loaders, yet critical operational systems have been re-engineered for greater performance, and fully integrated with new control and operator interfaces to give contractors a powerful match of productivity, efficiency and convenience."

A Simple Operator Experience

New Case B Series loaders feature a completely redesigned operator interface, including new left- and right-hand posts (all models) with simple ignition, push-button operation, easy throttle control and intuitive switches for all core machine functions. Contractors may choose between standard mechanical, mechanical hand-and-foot, and electro-hydraulic controls when specifying a machine. An all-new eight-inch LCD multi-function display with backup camera comes with all electro-hydraulic models — and it can be added to mechanical configurations for use with the backup camera and operational displays (but without the electro-hydraulic control capabilities). Electro-hydraulic models provide the additional simplicity of switching between ISO and H operating patterns with the simple push of a button.

The new eight-inch LCD multi-function display serves as the command center for the machine. It includes a backup camera visible in a split screen display with machine data. The camera is operational in both forward and reverse and enhances the B Series' visibility with even greater jobsite perspective and awareness. It also provides operators with the most fully functioned operator experience ever found in a Case CTL or skid steer, according to the manufacturer, including:

New Electro-Hydraulic Control Performance: Operators can set total machine responsiveness to low, moderate or aggressive, or independently set tilt, lift and drive speed, as well as loader arm and drive control to best meet the demands of the job.

Operators can set total machine responsiveness to low, moderate or aggressive, or independently set tilt, lift and drive speed, as well as loader arm and drive control to best meet the demands of the job. New "Creep Speed" Capability: Creep speed allows the operator to set machine speed at a consistent/slow "creep" while independently setting attachment speed via the throttle for optimal use of high-capacity hydraulic attachments such as cold planers and brooms.

Creep speed allows the operator to set machine speed at a consistent/slow "creep" while independently setting attachment speed via the throttle for optimal use of high-capacity hydraulic attachments such as cold planers and brooms. New Operator Profiles: Operators can store and recall specific setting profiles to match either individual operator preference or job types.

Operators can store and recall specific setting profiles to match either individual operator preference or job types. New Economy Mode and Engine Protection Settings: New Case B Series skid steers and CTLs feature engine shutdown, ignition timeout and engine protection features that extend the life and performance of the engine, battery and other critical systems.

New Case B Series skid steers and CTLs feature engine shutdown, ignition timeout and engine protection features that extend the life and performance of the engine, battery and other critical systems. New Automotive-Style Information Display: From basic operational information such as engine hours and fluid levels to "trip meters" and utilization data that provide fleet managers and operators greater insight into machine performance, all new B Series models improve total operational intelligence.

From basic operational information such as engine hours and fluid levels to "trip meters" and utilization data that provide fleet managers and operators greater insight into machine performance, all new B Series models improve total operational intelligence. New and Improved Fault Codes and Troubleshooting: New fault codes with descriptive text help better identify specific issues the machine may be going through and make it easier to communicate with the dealer to determine next steps, if necessary.

Visibility

Case CTLs and skid steers feature 360-degree visibility — enhanced by the new backup camera as well as a cab-wide rearview mirror that comes standard on all machines. The low entry threshold and large front window provide increased visibility to the front of the machine and down to the attachment. Large side windows and a large curved rear window allow for great sightlines to the sides and the rear of the machine. Rear visibility is further aided by low-profile rear hoods, and an extremely low-profile H-Link on vertical-lift models that doesn't impede visibility to the rear when compared with select competitive equipment.

A More Comfortable Operator Experience

The extremely low entry threshold built into each machine allows for easy entry and exit from the cab. Case features one of the widest skid steer and CTL cabs in the industry, providing excellent space for more comfort and operator positioning. Joysticks on electro-hydraulic models have been designed with a narrower, more comfortable grip, and closer switch layout and a smaller head size for easier operation. The electro-hydraulic pods on each joystick also have been made smaller to give the operator more legroom inside the machine.

Mechanically controlled models of the SR210B and larger models also feature servo-assisted joysticks for easier operation and less operator fatigue.

The cupholder and storage areas in select models have also been repositioned to provide even more legroom, and options such as a Bluetooth radio and heated seats further improve total operator comfort.

More than 50 Years of Power and Productivity

Case has been producing skid steer loaders for more than 50 years, and new B Series CTLs and skid steers leverage that experience to provide extremely powerful breakout forces, a range of auxiliary hydraulic options that allow each machine to run hundreds of attachments, and extremely stable wheel and track bases that allow operators to work with confidence across any type of terrain. The full range of vertical- and radial-lift machines provide excellent options for every application from concentrated groundwork and grading to truck loading and material handling.

As it relates to attachment use, the Case B Series provides either standard, high-flow or enhanced high-flow auxiliary hydraulics with pressures up to 4,000 psi for running high-capacity hydraulic attachments such as cold planers and mulchers. All models additionally feature a connect under pressure manifold design that allows for quick and tool-less removal of hydraulic lines.

Additional optional features such as ride control and self-leveling further improve overall operator performance and efficiency.

Maintenance-Free Tier IV Final Emissions and Easy Service

All B Series models (except the SR160B) feature either a cooled exhaust gas recirculation (CEGR) design with a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) that requires no fluids or lifetime filter maintenance, or a CEGR design with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) aftertreatment (on 90 horsepower units) that also requires no lifetime filter maintenance — although it does require filling with diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) as needed.

Daily checks on all models are simple, with all regular service points and checks easily grouped at the rear of the machine. Fleet managers can further expand the simplicity of maintaining B Series models with the addition of an optional Case SiteWatch telematics subscription that provides insight into operational data, service intervals and total machine performance — and Case dealers can be granted access to that data to further build proactive service and support plans around each machine.

For more information, visit CaseCE.com/BSeries.