List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Case Launches New Ways to Push Rental Businesses Forward With New Machines, Hip-Pocket Support

    Wed February 07, 2024 - National Edition
    Case Construction Equipment


    Case Utility Plus backhoe loader
    Photo courtesy of Case
    Case Utility Plus backhoe loader
    Case Utility Plus backhoe loader   (Photo courtesy of Case) Case SL12 TR   (Photo courtesy of Case) Case TL100 stand-on mini track loader   (Photo courtesy of Case)

    Case Construction Equipment is rolling into 2024 fully loaded with new iron work tools and support to help rental companies succeed.

    The company will highlight its next generation of practical innovation machinery at The ARA Show (booth 4651) in New Orleans, Feb. 18 to 21 — marking a new era of Case innovation in the equipment rental industry.

    Case will showcase its latest models and product lines, including backhoe loaders, mini excavators, mini track loaders, small articulated loaders and more. Equipment like the award-winning Utility Plus backhoe loader will be on display for the rental market, along with a wide range of new attachments.

    "The equipment rental industry is an extremely competitive space, and to keep ahead, rental businesses need versatile equipment and strong dealer support that can deliver a bigger return on their investments," said Terry Dolan, vice president, North America, Case Construction Equipment.

    "That's why Case has revamped its lineup with new swift, smart, smooth machines that pack more punch for the price, and we're backing those machines with unmatched support across North America."

    Case has added telematics throughout its model lineup on nearly all machines, with five years of coverage at no cost to the customer, allowing rental businesses to validate hours of use and build timely preventive maintenance into their schedules.

    Utility Plus Backhoe Loader Offers Powerful Performance That's Business Smart

    Among the show highlights, the award-winning Case Utility Plus backhoe loader delivers full-sized backhoe performance in a flexible, efficient platform that is easy to own, easy to maintain and easy on the bottom line. Designed for landscaping, agriculture, general construction, utility work and more, this 74-hp machine focuses on simplicity while also offering options like Extendahoe and attachment performance via one-way auxiliary hydraulics — letting rental businesses build up from a simple base model to a machine that does more.

    The backhoe loader also features a roomy cab with excellent sightlines to all work areas, extreme ease of service with a maintenance-free emissions system (no DPF or DEF) and easy controls. Mechanical and pilot controls also are available to accommodate varying operator preferences.

    New Small Articulated Loader, Mini Track Loader Offer Compact, Construction-Grade Muscle

    As part of a brand-new product line launched in 2023, the telescopic SL12 TR small articulated loader will appear at The ARA Show for the first time. The SL12 TR delivers an extra-long reach for customers who need to load trucks or move material in hard-to-reach places.

    This flexible machine offers powerful capabilities while minimizing turf damage, thanks to the articulated steering. And when it comes to attachments, Case small articulated loaders are some of the most versatile machines on the market, with more than 110 Case attachments already available.

    Also on display for the first time at The ARA Show, the TL100 stand-on mini track loader packs a big range of capabilities into a small, easy-to-transport and easy-to-own machine. With construction-grade features and more than 40 attachments available, this versatile model offers rental businesses a powerful platform for minimizing manual work at a lower total cost of ownership than the typical machine. With a rated operating capacity of 1,000 lbs., the TL100 can handle the work of multiple laborers on jobs like digging, earth moving, setting fence posts, grappling brush and grading, according to the manufacturer.

    More Ways for Rental Companies to Gain More Traction

    Other highlights include new operator-friendly mini excavators (including an all-electric model), popular B Series compact track loader models and a high-performance rough-terrain forklift with a brand-new option for a factory designed, built and installed cab. A wide range of attachments also will be on display, including buckets, hydraulic compactors, augers and root grapples.

    "We've been working hard to bring new machines to the rental market," Dolan said. "With so many versatile new machines, there's never been a better time to grow your rental business with Case."

    For more information, visit www.casece.com/northamerica/en-us/resources/events/the-ara-show-2024/case-construction-equipment




    Today's top stories

    Vegas Hosts World of Concrete 2024

    Granite Works in Tight Spaces On Mountain Range

    Cat Medium Dozers Receive Technology Package Upgrades

    ABC: Half of State Construction Unemployment Rates Down in December 2023 From a Year Prior

    How To Choose the Right Excavator for Your Job Site

    ASCE Announces 2024 Outstanding Projects, Leaders Award Winners

    Demolition of a 214-Year-Old Church in Connecticut Followed a Sudden Steeple Collapse

    Bill to Ban Natural Gas Lines Passes in Washington State House



     

    Read more about...

    ARA Show (The Rental Show) Case






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA