Photo courtesy of Case Case Utility Plus backhoe loader

Case Construction Equipment is rolling into 2024 fully loaded with new iron work tools and support to help rental companies succeed.

The company will highlight its next generation of practical innovation machinery at The ARA Show (booth 4651) in New Orleans, Feb. 18 to 21 — marking a new era of Case innovation in the equipment rental industry.

Case will showcase its latest models and product lines, including backhoe loaders, mini excavators, mini track loaders, small articulated loaders and more. Equipment like the award-winning Utility Plus backhoe loader will be on display for the rental market, along with a wide range of new attachments.

"The equipment rental industry is an extremely competitive space, and to keep ahead, rental businesses need versatile equipment and strong dealer support that can deliver a bigger return on their investments," said Terry Dolan, vice president, North America, Case Construction Equipment.

"That's why Case has revamped its lineup with new swift, smart, smooth machines that pack more punch for the price, and we're backing those machines with unmatched support across North America."

Case has added telematics throughout its model lineup on nearly all machines, with five years of coverage at no cost to the customer, allowing rental businesses to validate hours of use and build timely preventive maintenance into their schedules.

Utility Plus Backhoe Loader Offers Powerful Performance That's Business Smart

Among the show highlights, the award-winning Case Utility Plus backhoe loader delivers full-sized backhoe performance in a flexible, efficient platform that is easy to own, easy to maintain and easy on the bottom line. Designed for landscaping, agriculture, general construction, utility work and more, this 74-hp machine focuses on simplicity while also offering options like Extendahoe and attachment performance via one-way auxiliary hydraulics — letting rental businesses build up from a simple base model to a machine that does more.

The backhoe loader also features a roomy cab with excellent sightlines to all work areas, extreme ease of service with a maintenance-free emissions system (no DPF or DEF) and easy controls. Mechanical and pilot controls also are available to accommodate varying operator preferences.

New Small Articulated Loader, Mini Track Loader Offer Compact, Construction-Grade Muscle

As part of a brand-new product line launched in 2023, the telescopic SL12 TR small articulated loader will appear at The ARA Show for the first time. The SL12 TR delivers an extra-long reach for customers who need to load trucks or move material in hard-to-reach places.

This flexible machine offers powerful capabilities while minimizing turf damage, thanks to the articulated steering. And when it comes to attachments, Case small articulated loaders are some of the most versatile machines on the market, with more than 110 Case attachments already available.

Also on display for the first time at The ARA Show, the TL100 stand-on mini track loader packs a big range of capabilities into a small, easy-to-transport and easy-to-own machine. With construction-grade features and more than 40 attachments available, this versatile model offers rental businesses a powerful platform for minimizing manual work at a lower total cost of ownership than the typical machine. With a rated operating capacity of 1,000 lbs., the TL100 can handle the work of multiple laborers on jobs like digging, earth moving, setting fence posts, grappling brush and grading, according to the manufacturer.

More Ways for Rental Companies to Gain More Traction

Other highlights include new operator-friendly mini excavators (including an all-electric model), popular B Series compact track loader models and a high-performance rough-terrain forklift with a brand-new option for a factory designed, built and installed cab. A wide range of attachments also will be on display, including buckets, hydraulic compactors, augers and root grapples.

"We've been working hard to bring new machines to the rental market," Dolan said. "With so many versatile new machines, there's never been a better time to grow your rental business with Case."

For more information, visit www.casece.com/northamerica/en-us/resources/events/the-ara-show-2024/case-construction-equipment

