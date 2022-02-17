The interactive webcast will discuss proper undercarriage care, service, operation and best practices to ensure optimal performance and life.

Case Construction Equipment announced that the next Case LIVE virtual event will focus on the Proper Love and Care of Your Undercarriage, and will be held on Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. Central.

The event will be hosted by Jeremy Dulak and Nathaniel Waldschmidt, product managers of Case, and Jon Wint, commercial sales trainer of Case .

The undercarriage of any steel- or rubber-tracked construction equipment represents a significant piece of its initial purchase price, as well as its lifetime owning and operating costs. It also has a major effect on uptime. Topics discussed will include proper undercarriage care, service, operation and best practices for tracked equipment ranging from excavators and dozers to compact track loaders.

All who register will receive a recording of the event, whether they are able to attend live or not.

Visit CaseCE.com/LIVE for more information

