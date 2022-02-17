List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Case LIVE Virtual Event on Proper Care of Undercarriage

Thu February 17, 2022 - National Edition
Case Construction Equipment


The interactive webcast will discuss proper undercarriage care, service, operation and best practices to ensure optimal performance and life.
The interactive webcast will discuss proper undercarriage care, service, operation and best practices to ensure optimal performance and life.

Case Construction Equipment announced that the next Case LIVE virtual event will focus on the Proper Love and Care of Your Undercarriage, and will be held on Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. Central.

The event will be hosted by Jeremy Dulak and Nathaniel Waldschmidt, product managers of Case, and Jon Wint, commercial sales trainer of Case .

The undercarriage of any steel- or rubber-tracked construction equipment represents a significant piece of its initial purchase price, as well as its lifetime owning and operating costs. It also has a major effect on uptime. Topics discussed will include proper undercarriage care, service, operation and best practices for tracked equipment ranging from excavators and dozers to compact track loaders.

All who register will receive a recording of the event, whether they are able to attend live or not.

Visit CaseCE.com/LIVE for more information, and click here to register for Case LIVE: Proper Love and Care of Your Undercarriage.




Today's top stories

Work Continues On $5.7B Gordie Howe International Bridge Between Detroit and Windsor, Canada

Jeff Martin Holds Annual Florida Auctions in Kissimmee, Fla.

$100M Chicago Bridge Flyover Project Enhances Downtown

International Conference to Explore Zero-Emission Machinery

Five Equipment Manufacturing Trends to Watch in 2022

At 20 Years Young, IEDA Throws a Conference to Remember

Emergency Repairs on D.C.'s Roosevelt Bridge Likely to Last Through Summer

Mississippi DOT Puts SPMT to Work for First Time On Bridge Replacement Project in Jackson





Looking for Construction Jobs? Use your education and skills to find a job in the industry. Search now at Heavy Iron Jobs.


 

Read more about...

Case Education






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo