Case Names Monroe Tractor Exclusive Connecticut Dealer

Monroe Tractor is a third-generation family owned business with 13 locations across New York and New England that offers 69 years of experience with the Case product. Now, that experience is exclusively being offered to contractors looking for new Case products or product support anywhere in the state of Connecticut.
Monroe Tractor also has added experienced new staff members to its Connecticut facility. CEG
Case has named Monroe Tractor the exclusive dealer of the state of Connecticut.
Monroe Tractor has invested in a fleet of service trucks that are fully equipped to keep customers’ machines up and running and to respond to service calls in a timely manner.
Under the guidance of Chris Reseska and his 30 years of industry experience, Monroe Tractor is bringing a new era of Case product knowledge and support to Connecticut contractors. (L-R): Scott Davis, district sales manager of eastern Connecticut and southern Worcester County, Mass.; Tom Crose, product support representative of Connecticut and western Massachusetts; Jesse Miller, district sales manager of western Connecticut and western Massachusetts; and Chris Reseska, branch manager.
All of Monroe Tractor’s product support reps and technicians are Case factory trained and certified. (L-R): Tom Crose, product support representative of Connecticut and western Massachusetts; Charlie Patenaude, service manager; Chris Donovan, field service technician; and Ben Macri, service technician.
Michael Uricchio, parts technician, and Nichole Nielsen, parts manager, are proud to stand behind the $6 million investment Monroe Tractor has made in Case parts inventory for the state of Connecticut.
The expansive Monroe Tractor shop has all of the tooling needed to keep fleets up and running.