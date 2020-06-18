Case Names Monroe Tractor Exclusive Connecticut Dealer

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Case Names Monroe Tractor Exclusive Connecticut Dealer

Thu June 18, 2020 - Northeast Edition #13
CEG



Monroe Tractor in South Windsor, Conn., recently was named the exclusive full-line Case distributor of the entire state of Connecticut.

Monroe Tractor is a third-generation family owned business with 13 locations across New York and New England that offers 69 years of experience with the Case product. Now, that experience is exclusively being offered to contractors looking for new Case products or product support anywhere in the state of Connecticut.

Monroe Tractor also has added experienced new staff members to its Connecticut facility. CEG

Case has named Monroe Tractor the exclusive dealer of the state of Connecticut.
Case has named Monroe Tractor the exclusive dealer of the state of Connecticut.

Monroe Tractor has invested in a fleet of service trucks that are fully equipped to keep customers’ machines up and running and to respond to service calls in a timely manner.
Monroe Tractor has invested in a fleet of service trucks that are fully equipped to keep customers’ machines up and running and to respond to service calls in a timely manner.

Under the guidance of Chris Reseska and his 30 years of industry experience, Monroe Tractor is bringing a new era of Case product knowledge and support to Connecticut contractors. (L-R): Scott Davis, district sales manager of eastern Connecticut and southern Worcester County, Mass.; Tom Crose, product support representative of Connecticut and western Massachusetts; Jesse Miller, district sales manager of western Connecticut and western Massachusetts; and Chris Reseska, branch manager.
Under the guidance of Chris Reseska and his 30 years of industry experience, Monroe Tractor is bringing a new era of Case product knowledge and support to Connecticut contractors. (L-R): Scott Davis, district sales manager of eastern Connecticut and southern Worcester County, Mass.; Tom Crose, product support representative of Connecticut and western Massachusetts; Jesse Miller, district sales manager of western Connecticut and western Massachusetts; and Chris Reseska, branch manager.

All of Monroe Tractor’s product support reps and technicians are Case factory trained and certified. (L-R): Tom Crose, product support representative of Connecticut and western Massachusetts; Charlie Patenaude, service manager; Chris Donovan, field service technician; and Ben Macri, service technician.
All of Monroe Tractor’s product support reps and technicians are Case factory trained and certified. (L-R): Tom Crose, product support representative of Connecticut and western Massachusetts; Charlie Patenaude, service manager; Chris Donovan, field service technician; and Ben Macri, service technician.

Michael Uricchio, parts technician, and Nichole Nielsen, parts manager, are proud to stand behind the $6 million investment Monroe Tractor has made in Case parts inventory for the state of Connecticut.
Michael Uricchio, parts technician, and Nichole Nielsen, parts manager, are proud to stand behind the $6 million investment Monroe Tractor has made in Case parts inventory for the state of Connecticut.

The expansive Monroe Tractor shop has all of the tooling needed to keep fleets up and running.
The expansive Monroe Tractor shop has all of the tooling needed to keep fleets up and running.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News Case Connecticut Monroe Tractor