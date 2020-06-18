Case Names Monroe Tractor Exclusive Connecticut Dealer

Monroe Tractor in South Windsor, Conn., recently was named the exclusive full-line Case distributor of the entire state of Connecticut.

Monroe Tractor is a third-generation family owned business with 13 locations across New York and New England that offers 69 years of experience with the Case product. Now, that experience is exclusively being offered to contractors looking for new Case products or product support anywhere in the state of Connecticut.

Monroe Tractor also has added experienced new staff members to its Connecticut facility. CEG