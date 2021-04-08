Case Construction Equipment will make a wheel loader product and technology announcement relevant to the construction, aggregates and agricultural industries in an exclusive Case LIVE virtual launch event on April 21, 2021, at 10 a.m. Central.

The event is open to everyone who would like to attend and will feature a live Q&A session with Andrew Dargatz, product manager of wheel loaders, Case, as well as additional experts working on the new technology updates.

Everyone who is interested in attending can register by clicking here. A recording of the event will be emailed to all registrants after the event.

Second Event Digs Deeper into Wheel Loader Tech

A second Case LIVE virtual event on April 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. Central — Connectivity and Tech in Equipment — will dig deeper into new technology enhancements and capabilities in wheel loaders. This event, hosted by Dargatz and Case precision construction and telematics expert Richie Snyder, will show participants easy ways to improve their operations by embracing even the most basic levels of technology and connectivity in today's equipment.

Everyone interested in attending this event can register by clicking here.

"Wheel loaders are a critical link in production cycles and profitability on construction sites, in quarries, and in large agricultural operations around the world," said Dargatz. "We're excited to introduce you to new capabilities and technologies, as well as discuss new ways operators can use wheel loaders to really drive greater productivity, efficiency and operator satisfaction in their work."

For more information and event details, visit CaseCE.com/LIVE.

