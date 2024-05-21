Case Western Reserve University rendering Discovery Builders, a joint venture between Turner Construction Company, Adrian Maldonado & Associates Inc., Next Generation Construction and The AKA Team, was awarded a $200 million contract to build a new Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering building for Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

The five-story Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering building will include wet labs, dry labs and other research space. It will be the University's first new research structure in more than two decades and will help the University continue to grow its research efforts.

The 189,000-sq.-ft. project will be completed in 2026.

"We are thrilled to bring a new research building to Case Western Reserve University," said Taurean Spratt, vice president and general manager, Turner Construction Company. "The Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering building will result in tremendous growth for the University and its students. We look forward to working with the university, the design team and the entire Cleveland community on this project."

"Adrian Maldonado & Associates Inc. is proud to be a JV partner with Discovery Builders on this transformative project for one of our premier universities in all of Ohio," said Adrian Maldonado, president, Adrian Maldonado & Associates Inc. "The ISEB will allow CWRU to offer their students and faculty, a truly cutting-edge facility, which will further showcase the university's standing throughout the country in the study of science and engineering. Our partnership with Discovery Builders also will enhance our respective companies' profiles as locally owned businesses capable of working to build outstanding, unique and complex facilities here in our own backyard. I thank the leadership at CWRU for their trust in us."

"In 2026, Case Western Reserve University will celebrate the bicentennial of the founding of Western Reserve College," said Shakorie Davis, president, Next Generation Construction. "Next Generation is humbled, honored and excited to be part of the Discovery Builders team as we build the new Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering building. Case Western Reserve strives to be a leader in the community, and this project represents a continued commitment to world-class education for the next 100 years."

"Growing up in Cleveland on East 100th & Cedar Avenue, I have always admired Case Western Reserve University and what it stands for," said Ariane Kirkpatrick, CEO and president, The AKA Team. "In 2021, our waterproofing division won the Carlisle Project of the Year award for our exceptional work at the Maltz Performing Arts Center. For my company to be part of the construction management team is a dream come true."

The joint venture was formed to combine construction expertise with the strongest local diverse partners. The team will ensure that the project is constructed with a high-quality local labor force that is representative of the community. Its goal is to assist the local businesses to continue to grow and scale their capacity.

Turner's vision is to be the highest value provider of construction services. It delivers its services on complex and challenging building projects of all types and sizes throughout North America and in 30 countries around the world. The company seeks to create a healthy, prosperous, and sustainable future for our people, clients, partners and the planet.

Turner has earned a reputation for integrity, working safely and driving innovation. With a focus on creating an environment where people can be at their best, be authentic and be treated with respect and dignity, the company is widely recognized as a great place to work.

The firm is a subsidiary of HOCHTIEF, an engineering-led global infrastructure group with leading positions across its core activities of construction, services and concessions/public-private partnerships (PPP) focused on Australia, North America and Europe.

Adrian Maldonado & Associates Inc., specializes in providing staffing support such as project engineers, safety officers and superintendents to prime contractors. A.M.A. supplies diversity and workforce monitoring and reporting as well as project management services. In addition, it offers post construction cleanup services, demolition under four stories, property surveys to determine occupancy and condition of homes and consulting services to increase community involvement and workforce training.

Next Gen is a multi-faceted construction company established in 2009 by Shakorie Davis, president. Next Gen takes pride in staying on the cutting edge of industry standards and trends, while keeping staff development at its' core. Whether providing design-build, general contracting or construction management services, Next Gen is poised to be a Best-in-Class organization.

Its talented team of builders, superintendents and managers have a proven track record of providing clients with value, quality and service. Building on its foundation of service to each other, to clients, and to the community, the company collaborates to provide expert solutions in the built environment.

Involvement in projects at Case Western Reserve University, University Hospital, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Metropolitan School District, the city of Cleveland Heights and the city of Cleveland reflects Next Gen's diverse construction background.

The AKA Team is a diversified construction company built upon a continuing legacy of innovation, character and integrity. Commercial construction is a complex world of critical schedules, firm budgets, dozens of disciplines and countless personalities.

To be successful, a team should not only understand the complexities of construction, but also how to tailor that expertise to fit a company's needs. The AKA Team prides itself on investing the time to listen to clients and learn about their businesses and their goals. The company believes its clients are partners, and that understanding their needs is paramount to a successful project.

