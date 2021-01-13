“Project Zeus” is the Case 580 EV backhoe loader — the construction industry’s first electric backhoe loader.

Case Construction Equipment has earned a 2020 Good Design Award from the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and Metropolitan Arts Press for "Project Zeus": the Case 580 EV (electric vehicle) backhoe loader — the world's first electric backhoe.

The award recognizes "the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product, and graphic designs produced around the world."

This is the third Case design to win in four years. Case G Series wheel loaders were honored in 2017, and the methane-powered concept wheel loader, Project Tetra, won in 2019.

The award recognizes the matching of Case brand heritage via a product line that originated in 1957 with sustainability anchored in both clean operation (no emissions/elimination of diesel fuel) and the sharp and clean design of the machine itself.

"Project Zeus" also was noted for its lighting/backlighting design elements; its rugged and clean lines and contouring; a specialized metallic "Power Tan" color scheme; and a modern and intuitive user experience that combines traditional backhoe operation with specialization related to electrification.

"The theme is born from combining the essence of Case heritage and the mission of sustainability into a clean and simple design," said David Wilkie, head of the CNH Industrial Design Center.

"It is extremely practical and built around function while delivering distinctive design elements that communicate strength and progress. From the lighting to the color and the way that the operator interacts with the machine. "Project Zeus" represents the sustainability and forward-thinking of our industry."

"The electrification of construction equipment, and the focus on sustainable power sources and machine ownership/operation, are all driving forces for public and private fleet owners around the world," said Leandro Lecheta, head of construction — North America, CNH Industrial.

"The Case 580 EV accomplishes this through the elimination of emissions, diesel and other fluids and components, while also delivering a machine design anchored in trusted Case backhoe performance — and our CNH Industrial Design Center tied it all together with a clean, modern aesthetic that stopped people in their tracks when we introduced the machine at ConExpo 2020."

From an operational perspective: the power and performance of the Case 580 EV is equivalent to diesel-powered backhoes in the Case product line and provides considerably lower daily operating costs while also producing zero emissions — a motivating factor for utility and government contractors incentivized to work with equipment that leverages alternative fuels and lowers emissions. City governments and municipalities also will benefit from the elimination of emissions for working in urban environments and close to other buildings/people, as well as the reduced noise generated by the equipment. The machine has since gone on to win numerous industry awards and accolades as one of the best and most important construction equipment introductions of 2020.

For more information on the Case 580 EV backhoe loader, visit CaseCE.com/580EV.

For more information about the Good Design awards, visit chi-athenaeum.org.