Casey Equipment Joins LiuGong North America Dealer Lineup

Tue January 10, 2023 - Midwest Edition
LiuGong


Casey Equipment is the latest Midwest dealer to join the rapidly expanding LiuGong North America dealership network.
Leaders of the third-generation family-owned business said joining the lineup has been a smooth, straightforward process because of stellar communication and planning from LiuGong. The initial launch of LiuGong products at Casey Equipment went "virtually flawlessly with all of their support."

"From day one, we knew exactly who to contact for our initial needs and requirements," said Jim Cox, Casey Equipment president. "We also felt confident that everyone from the president and CEO on down was engaged in getting us started on the right foot."

Casey Equipment is headquartered in Chicago, Ill., with three dealerships in Arlington Heights, Lemont and Rockford. The company has served the Chicago and northwest Indiana areas for more than 45 years.

In addition to support, Cox said machine and parts availability played a major role in joining the LiuGong dealership network. Despite supply chain issues, LiuGong has worked tirelessly to fill customer orders.

"LiuGong seems to have it figured out," he said. "We can quote, take orders and more importantly deliver equipment timely for our customers."

Casey Equipment is a premier dealer of new and used heavy equipment in the construction, forestry, asphalt paving, mining and agricultural industries. It provides construction equipment rentals, services and parts for the brands it carries.

Andrew Ryan, LiuGong North America president, said Casey Equipment has a stellar reputation as a heavy equipment dealer in the Midwest, and they are thrilled to work together and expand their offerings in the region.

"We are incredibly grateful to add another great partner in Casey Equipment to our growing dealer network," he said. "Its reputation for excellence in Illinois and Indiana will be integral to improving our reach in the region."

LiuGong North America continues to grow its footprint in the North American market by providing high-performance and high-value machines.

For more information, visit caseyequipment.com/ and liugongna.com.




