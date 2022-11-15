Cashman Equipment Company, founded by James Cashman Sr. during the construction of Hoover Dam in 1931, announced that it will be acquired by its neighboring Cat dealer to the south, Empire Southwest of Arizona, at the end of December 2022.

"During our long tenure of 91 years, our team has grown to over 1,100 highly talented and dedicated employees, partnering with our customers to find the best solutions for their business needs," the company said.

Cashman Equipment expanded from southern Nevada to include most of northern Nevada and portions of several California border counties in the early 1960s. Cashman has been led over these nine decades by James Cashman Sr., James Cashman Jr., James Cashman III and most recently, during the last 27 years, by MaryKaye Cashman.

Cashman is one of the most successful and highly respected Cat dealerships in North America today, supplying machinery, service, parts, power generation, pumps and rental options, across the full Cat product line, the company said.

"We are pleased and confident knowing that our customers will continue to receive superior support for all their construction, mining, landscaping and industrial needs from Empire Southwest, as we know they share our values and commitment to providing the Best Customer Experience," the company said.

"Going forward, we are confident that the combination of these two great companies will provide new synergies, great customer satisfaction and very importantly, even more options and enhanced capabilities."

Empire Southwest also is a third generation, family-owned business, and was founded in 1950.

For more information, visit www.cashmanequipment.com/ and empirecat.com.

