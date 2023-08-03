Five finalists have been chosen in the Bobcat Backyard Makeover Contest, and the public is invited to vote on who they think should win the $25,000 prize. The winner also will have the opportunity to meet country music superstar Justin Moore.

The finalists were selected based on originality and creativity in their contest entry submission, as well as sharing the impact of how this backyard makeover will empower them to accomplish more.

The finalists include:

Chris and Loni from Cambridge, Ontario : Chris and Loni moved into their home just three weeks before their honeymoon. While they planned to work on home projects once home, Chris fell ill after the wedding and was admitted to intensive care while in Cancun. The newlyweds spent their honeymoon in the hospital, and after returning home have not been able to work on their home projects as expected. They hope to renovate their backyard to host a wedding reception for their family and friends.

Chris and Loni from Cambridge, Ontario : Chris and Loni moved into their home just three weeks before their honeymoon. While they planned to work on home projects once home, Chris fell ill after the wedding and was admitted to intensive care while in Cancun. The newlyweds spent their honeymoon in the hospital, and after returning home have not been able to work on their home projects as expected. They hope to renovate their backyard to host a wedding reception for their family and friends.

Doug from North Gower, Ontario : Doug lives on a 600-acre farm that he would like to transition to regenerative agriculture methods. Three years ago, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and most of his energy is spent managing the acreage. His dream is to makeover the backyard for his wife so they can enjoy a tranquil space together.

Julie from Moraga, California : Julie, her husband, four children, and their two dogs live on a ranch that has been in her family for over 100 years. They are restoring the home that her father built on the land but have not had the time to tackle the yard, which has poor drainage, uneven dirt and no irrigation. They hope to makeover the backyard so their living space can be lovingly revitalized.

Julie from Turlock, California : Julie survived an accident in 1995 that left her paralyzed as a quadriplegic. She is now wheelchair dependent, and often encounters challenges in maneuvering her backyard. While she loves to garden, the dirt and weeds often get stuck in her wheelchair. She would like to makeover her backyard to make it wheelchair accessible so she can continue to be outdoors in her garden, which she says helps her forget her mobility limitations.

Marty from Sandy, Utah: Leslie nominated her brother Marty for the Bobcat Backyard Makeover as he was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2021. Due to his illness, Marty does not leave his home often, but he finds joy in life and with his new rescue dog, Patrick. Since Marty's diagnosis, he has been unable to fully maintain his yard, which is full of dirt, weeds and burrs that get stuck in his dog's paws. Leslie wants to transform Marty's backyard so both he and his dog can retreat to a peaceful space.

Voting is open through Aug. 14 at bobcat.com/backyardmakeover. Individuals can vote once per day during the voting period. The winner will work with their local Bobcat dealer to create their dream backyard, and Bobcat will put its equipment to work making the winner's backyard dreams a reality.

In addition to the backyard makeover, the winner will have the opportunity to meet Moore as he joins the Bobcat team in the renovation project. Moore has been a brand ambassador for Bobcat Company since 2021. As an owner and operator of multiple pieces of Bobcat equipment, including a compact loader and compact tractor, Moore keeps busy on his 80-acre property in Arkansas.

