A standard rearview camera enhances visibility as do three available cab risers — 22 in. (558 mm), 48 in. (1 219 mm) and 72 in. (1829 mm). The cab tilts with hydraulic assist for easy transport.

The new Cat 568 Forest Machine features several design upgrades that are sure to lift the production of loggers and those with less time in the woods.

"The 568 has earned its reputation for moving the biggest timber with terrific power and reliability," said Giacomo Bottone, worldwide director of Caterpillar's forestry and medium excavator family.

"The Next Generation 568 will build on that by being even more productive with added benefits of greater comfort and safety. Plus, owners will spend a lot less time and money on maintenance."

Powered by a Cat 9.3B engine, the machine's new electrohydraulic control system generates 10 percent greater swing torque and 14 percent more drawbar pull to make quick work of heavy logs. Smart mode automatically matches engine and hydraulic power to working conditions to help do that work with up to 5 percent less fuel consumption.

With cold-start capability of -25 F (-32 C) and high ambient temperatures reaching 126 F (52 C), the 568 is capable of working year-round. It will operate without derating at altitudes up to 9,842 ft. (3,000 m).

Safety and Comfort

The new Certified Forestry cab with its reinforced structure and large 1.25-in. (32-mm) thick polycarbonate windshield enhances operator safety. Available in a choice of rear or side entry, the cab's interior space is 25 percent larger, allowing most operators to stand without hitting their head. Field of view from the standard heated and cooled seat is 50 percent better due to narrower cab pillars, larger panoramic windows, and a flat engine hood.

A standard rearview camera enhances visibility as do three available cab risers — 22 in. (558 mm), 48 in. (1 219 mm) and 72 in. (1829 mm). The cab tilts with hydraulic assist for easy transport.

Operators have multiple options for starting the 568's engine, including an easy-to-reach push button, Bluetooth key fob, or unique Operator ID function; Operator ID allows each operator to quickly program and store their own machine settings and attachment function preferences. The large 10-in. (254-m) high-resolution touchscreen monitor delivers intuitive navigation and includes a digital version of the operator's manual for quick reference. The available Cat PL161 attachment locator assists in finding work tools within a range of 200 ft. (60 m), even if covered by overgrowth or debris.

Lower Maintenance Costs

Compared to the previous model, the Next Generation 568 will consume 65 fewer filters over the course of 12,000 hours, which contributes to lowering maintenance costs by up to 15 percent, the manufacturer said.

"Our new electrohydraulic control system eliminates the need for a pilot filter and pilot oil altogether," said Bottone.

Fuel filters feature a synchronized 1,000-hour change interval — double the service life of the previous model. A new hydraulic oil return filter improves filtration and delivers a 3,000-hour service life, which is 50 percent longer than previous designs. The high-efficiency cooling fan runs only when necessary, and reversing intervals are programmable to enable the fan to keep the radiator cores clean without interrupting work.

Modern Technology

Product Link technology captures critical operating data, fault codes, and machine location information to boost fleet management efficiency. Remote Troubleshoot analyzes the data in real time and can save a service trip to the job site. Also, owners can be sure the 568 is operating with the most current version of software with standard Remote Flash, which updates machine software around the owner's production schedule.

"The Next Generation 568 is perfect for loggers who need to move heavy logs more efficiently, comfortably, and safely," said Bottone. "When you add in a Cat dealer network committed to forestry, you get a winning combination of machine and support that simply can't be beat in the woods."

For more information, visit www.cat.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories