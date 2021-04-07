This undercarriage system is available factory installed, or as a replacement offering, on new Cat D1-D6 (small to medium) dozers and legacy D3-D6 models. Cat Abrasion is the newest addition to the Cat undercarriage portfolio, joining the brand’s General Duty and Heavy-Duty Extended Life (HDXL) products.

The new Cat Abrasion undercarriage system leads the industry in lowest cost-per-hour performance in moderate- to high-abrasion, low- to moderate-impact applications. A direct replacement for SystemOne — with unique design improvements based on real-world applications, Cat Abrasion is field tested and proven to perform better and last longer when pushing through some of the most abrasive materials, including sand, mud, crushed stone, clay and gravel, according to the manufacturer.

This undercarriage system is available factory installed, or as a replacement offering, on new Cat D1-D6 (small to medium) dozers and legacy D3-D6 models. Cat Abrasion is the newest addition to the Cat undercarriage portfolio, joining the brand's General Duty and Heavy-Duty Extended Life (HDXL) products.

Innovative Improvements

The difference of Cat Abrasion compared to other undercarriages lies in the system's unique design, including proven rotating bushing technology, relieved tread idlers and a proprietary cartridge design that dramatically improves sealability. Each of these innovative improvements contributes to longer component wear life and a lower total cost of ownership (TCO), according to the manufacturer.

Cat rotating bushing technology eliminates bushing turns in abrasive applications, as well as the damaging bushing scrubbing that occurs in high-speed reverse, which reduces maintenance downtime. The system features relieved tread idlers (RTI) that eliminate contact between the idlers and the link rails, which greatly reduces link wear and results in up to two times longer idler life compared to traditional idlers.

RTI provides a smoother ride for machine operators, reducing fatigue and provides better blade control for fine grading. The RTI and sprocket segments are reusable at the time of UC replacement to save money on parts and service.

Cat Abrasion is engineered with a first-to-market cartridge design that ensures seal life matches wear life. This design features a tougher thrust ring material that resists chipping and cracking, as well as a new extended life (XL) coating that reduces end grooving, corrosion and seal-lip wear. Combined, these features result in fewer maintenance needs to increase uptime.

Even in the harshest operating conditions, the refined bore geometry of this new cartridge design enhances material flow through the seal area to resist mud-packing pressure. The new shape for the track seal and load ring expands and contracts to maintain the seal surface. The sealed lip/band design also greatly decreases seal counterface grooving rates.

Combined, this improves sealability by preventing seal packing when operators are working mud and heavy clay, as well as oil loss in freeze and thaw conditions. These improvements translate to less maintenance and reduced costs over the lifecycle of the system's components.

Supporting the Bottom Line

Cat Abrasion is backed by a worldwide dealer support and Caterpillar Undercarriage Assurance (UA) Program, offering leakage and breakage coverage on all Cat Abrasion components for 4 years/6,000 hours or 100 percent worn, whichever comes first.

Cat Abrasion also comes with Custom Track Service (CTS) undercarriage management, an efficient inspection process used by Cat dealers and undercarriage specialists to measure and manage wear components, identify equipment issues, predict undercarriage wear-out timing and calculate cost-per-hour, resulting longer wear life and lower operating costs.

Parts are 100 percent interchangeable between Cat Abrasion and the SystemOne undercarriage components, including track pads and shoes, carrier rollers, idlers, guards, sprockets, rollers, guides, and the link and track assembly.

For more information, visit www.cat.com.

Today's top stories