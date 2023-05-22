The new D10 is powered by the Cat C27 engine, which offers aftertreatment solutions to meet U.S. EPA Tier IV Final/EU Stage V as well as Tier II equivalent emissions standards for meeting the needs of the global market.

Infused with industry-leading technology, the durable Cat D10 dozer burns less fuel, increases productivity and improves uptime.

Featuring a stator clutch torque converter and load-sensing hydraulics, the new design is up to 6 percent more efficient than the Cat D10T2, according to the manufacturer.

Its combination of improved technology, longer component life, extended oil changes and increased serviceability reduces maintenance and repair costs up to 8 percent, helping the new D10 deliver industry-leading low cost of ownership.

The new D10 is powered by the Cat C27 engine, which offers aftertreatment solutions to meet U.S. EPA Tier IV Final/EU Stage V as well as Tier II equivalent emissions standards for meeting the needs of the global market. Maximizing material moved per liter of fuel, the C27 switches power settings based on travel direction to offer up to 20 percent more power in reverse, reducing cycle times.

In addition to delivering productivity gains of up to 3 percent, the new D10 offers up to a 4 percent fuel consumption advantage over the D10T2 and up to 10 percent over the D10T.

The dozer's new torque converter design with stator clutch automatically frees up the stator when torque multiplication is not required, improving drivetrain efficiency for reduced fuel consumption. During high-load and retarding conditions, the stator clutch locks without the need for operator input. Load-sensing hydraulics deliver more power to the ground for increased responsiveness and added fuel efficiency.

Industry-Leading Technology

The new cab for the D10 not only creates a comfortable operating environment that lowers noise, vibration, stress and fatigue, it is an integrated electronic platform designed to maximize productivity, the manufacturer said. The operator's new multicolor touchscreen display monitors machine performance and allows machine parameters to be quickly tailored to the application.

Today's D10 leverages a range of onboard technologies and is future-ready to integrate tomorrow's technology advancements. Standard with dual-tilt and Automated Blade Assist (ABA), the machine reduces operator workload by automating blade movement to preset load, carry and spread positions. In addition, the dozer is customizable to site conditions with multiple optional technologies designed to increase productivity and efficiency, including:

AutoCarry, which provides automatic blade control during the carry segment

Cat Grade Control 3D that precisely positions the blade's cutting edge for consistent grades

Automatic Ripper Control to minimize track slip by automatically monitoring and adjusting engine speed and ripper shank depth

Shipped from the factory capable of integrating Cat MineStar technologies, the D10 optimizes grading efficiency and offers remote operating capabilities to keep the operator safe and comfortable. MineStar Terrain with Automatic Blade Control integrates full automatics, blade load and overcut protection into the control system to increase productivity and decrease fuel burn. It minimizes overcut, overfill and rehandling to lower costs.

Optional MineStar Command for dozing features deep integration with the new D10's electronic and hydraulic systems to deliver remote operation with reduced delay and quick response to commands. Requiring no on-site network requirements, the portable and lightweight Command console provides quick and efficient line-of-sight remote control from up to 1,312 ft. for optimum operator visibility.

For non-line-of-site operation, the Command station features a comfortable seat with familiar controls to flexibly operate individual machines on site or from miles away.

Durable, Simple to Maintain

Major components for the D10, including the frame and powertrain, are built to be rebuilt using new, remanufactured or used parts and components to deliver a cost-effective second life of like-new performance at a fraction of the price. Life-enhancing upgrades made throughout the drivetrain help to improve component life.

Optional Heavy-Duty Extended Life (HDXL) with DuraLink Undercarriage reduces scallop wear, features an 8,000-hour bushing seal life and delivers 20 to 40 percent longer life than the heavy-duty undercarriage, the manufacturer said.

The D10 design offers easy service and maintenance with features like new replaceable push-arm trunnion bearing inserts, so the dozer spends less time in the shop and more time dozing. The reengineered engine compartment integrates a single-plane cooling system that is up to 30 percent more resistant to plugging and improves heat dissipation to extend component life. Its new easy-access radiator door facilitates cleaning.

Offering 50 percent more capacity, the new oil pan improves average oil quality and extends change intervals by up to an additional 250 hours.

Part of the new standard technology package for the D10, Remote Flash and Troubleshoot capabilities improve servicing efficiency. Remote Troubleshoot allows the dealer to remotely run dozer diagnostic testing while the machine is in operation to decrease downtime. Remote Flash allows the dealer to send software updates to the machine, so the D10 operates with the most current software to optimize equipment performance and productivity.

