The new GC Series is powered by the 120.7 hp (90.0 kW) Cat C3.6 diesel engine that meets stringent U.S. EPA Tier IV Final / EU Stage V emission standards.

Caterpillar expands its single drum vibratory soil compactor line with the introduction of the new 84-in. Cat GC Series, built for simple operation, high reliability and low cost-per-hour performance.

Offering high static linear load and more weight at the drum for enhanced compaction, the new series consists of the 10-tonne-class CS10 GC, 11-tonne CS11 GC and CP11 GC, and 12-tonne CS12 GC and CP12 GC. With both smooth (CS) and padfoot (CP) drum models available for compaction of granular and cohesive soils, the new models deliver reliable performance for road building, site preparation, large residential construction, large earth fill and agriculture applications.

The new GC Series is powered by the 120.7 hp (90.0 kW) Cat C3.6 diesel engine that meets stringent U.S. EPA Tier IV Final / EU Stage V emission standards. Standard Eco-Mode operation reduces engine speed to 2,000 rpm to deliver up to 10 percent fuel savings over operation at high idle. The engine's long oil and filter change interval helps to lower service time and costs.

Easy-to-select speed control offers one-button switching from working to travel speed. The compactors' single propel pump with limited slip differential rear axle deliver expectation-exceeding gradeability up to 55 percent for the 10- and 11-tonne models and up to 50 percent for 12-tonne models.

All compactors feature a low overall 9.8 ft. (3 m) height plus improved tie-down locations for fast, low-cost transport that meets market regulations.

Proven Cat Performance, Flexibility

The new GC vibratory soil compactors feature the Cat exclusive pod-style vibration system, providing a long 3-year/3,000-hour service interval for reliable operation. Providing more weight at the drum than the B Series, these new models offer high compaction performance. Dual amplitude and frequency increase compaction versatility of the new line, and a single button allows the operator to quickly change from high to low amplitude.

Additional XT weight kits and padfoot shell kits for CS smooth drum models increase machine flexibility. Weight kits for the CS10 GC and CS11 GC replace the front bumper and add weights under the yoke tube of the CS 11 GC to bump each model up to the next weight class, expanding application capabilities.

The same B Series shell kit design converts GC Series smooth drum compactors into a padfoot drum roller, allowing these machines to efficiently compact cohesive soils as well as granular.

Simple, Comfortable Operation

Simplified controls and operation allow even the most inexperienced operator to quickly learn GC compactor operation. Digital readouts offer a quick glance of critical operating data and are customizable for operator preference. All main controls are located on the right-side console for easy access and include propel lever with vibration control, engine throttle and Eco-Mode selection, and emergency stop and parking brake. Standard auto-vibe automatically starts/stops machine vibration based on propel lever position to prevent compaction while not moving.

The new GC Series offers improved operator platform ingress/egress with angled steps, anti-skid entrance and conveniently located handrails. Ergonomically grouped controls deliver efficient operation, while an iso-mounted operator station with rubber floor mat minimizes vibration feedback to reduce fatigue. Machine design delivers increased visibility around the compactor, allowing the operator to quickly see work area obstructions without straining. Internal and external mirrors provide added visibility and the optional rear vision camera further expands the operator's view toward the rear of the machine, allowing the operator to quickly see the work area without obstructions or straining.

Convenient Service, Technology

The reliable new Cat GC Series of soil compactors feature industry-leading service intervals to lower maintenance costs and keep the machines on the job. Both hydraulic oil and eccentric housing oil boast a 3,000-hour/3-year change interval, and the engine oil and filter are changed at 500 hours. The articulation joint and battery are both maintenance-free.

Compactor design offers convenient access to the hydraulic oil tank, filter and S∙O∙SSM oil sampling ports without lifting the hood.

All rollers come standard with Product Link Elite that captures critical operating data, monitors machine health, and provides service reminders and fault code alerts to improve fleet management. A host of optional scalable technologies are available for the new GC Series, including Machine Drive Power, Compaction Meter Value, mapping and machine-to-machine communication.

For more information, visit www.cat.com.

Today's top stories