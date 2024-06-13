List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    VIDEO: Cat Grading Beams Deliver High Productivity Material Grading

    Thu June 13, 2024 - National Edition
    Caterpillar



    Cat grading beams come in sizes from 49 to 118 in. to cover a wide range of applications and jobs.   (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar) Achieve an exact plan with your grading bean when using a tiltrotator and your machine's Grade technology.   (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar) Grading beams are constructed with support plates and abrasion-resistant material to support long life and structural integrity.   (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar) Pairing a grading beam with a tiltrotator's 360-degree bidirectional and 45-degree left and right rotation for dynamic grading.   (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar)

    New Cat grading beams for Cat tiltrotators allow contractors to take on dynamic and efficient grading and compaction work using excavators.

    Pairing with Cat tiltrotators enables 360-degree bidirectional and 40-degree left-and-right rotation of the grading beam to increase attachment versatility. The grading beams' mechanically adjustable roller — 0.40 in. below frame to 0.79 in. above — flexibly tailors the desired level of compaction based on material type. Preventing material from sticking to the roller, the adjustable roller scraper allows the attachment to be used with clay, silt and other sticky materials.

    Available in five widths from 49 to 118 in., Cat grading beams quickly tackle a range of applications from grading sidewalks to larger site prep applications. The design's large top opening with solid extended sides and side plates allow the beam to spread, compact, and grade materials quickly and effectively.

    Highly abrasion resistant, Hardox 500 wear protection at the bottom of the beam protects the frame for long-life operation. The beam's welded frame increases structural rigidity, while additional support plates on the heavy-duty frame extend beam strength and overall service life.

    Compatible with Cat Grade technology via the Cat tiltrotator attachment, contractors can grade to plan using Cat grading beams, improving accuracy and saving time. Available tool recognition automatically confirms the identity of the attachment to ensure all settings — pressure, flow and dimensions — are correct, allowing operators to quickly get to work.

    Standard Cat PL161 attachment technology provides simple attachment tracking across all work sites, reducing the chance of a lost grading beam and assisting with maintenance and replacement. The PL161 integrates into VisionLink for fleet management from a single mobile device.

    For more information, visit www.cat.com.




    Today's top stories

    Prefab Process May Help Contractors Surmount Many Jobsite Challenges

    'Borderland' Project Reshapes Interstate 10

    ABC: Construction Materials Prices Decrease in May for First Time Since December

    Papich Construction Installing Two Crossings Beneath California Highway

    Jacobsen Celebrates Milestone at University Of Utah

    Utah Construction Crews Repairing 62 Bridges This Summer

    ARI-HETRA Highlights WS-BL44 On Vehicle Disc Brake Lathe

    New Mexico Officials Invest $96M for Statewide Projects



     

    Read more about...

    Attachments Caterpillar New Products tiltrotator







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA