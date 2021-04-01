Factory installed or available as a replacement undercarriage, HDXL is available for both fixed roller and suspended undercarriage dozers ranging from the Cat D4-D11 models (legacy Cat D6-D11).

The Cat heavy duty extended life (HDXL) undercarriage system with DuraLink is field proven to deliver 20 to 40 percent longer wear life in low to medium-abrasion, moderate- to high-impact applications such as hard rock, landfill and forestry.

With its field-proven, heavy-duty design, it allows contractors to move more material, more efficiently and with low owning and operating costs. HDXL undercarriage is available for Cat medium and large dozers.

With undercarriages accounting for up to 50 percent of dozer owning and operating costs, Caterpillar offers a choice of undercarriage options to match the iron to the application, optimizing wear life and lowering costs. HDXL with DuraLink joins other Caterpillar offerings that include Cat general duty and Cat abrasion undercarriages.

Maximum Durability

With a design specific to dozers with suspended undercarriages, the HDXL with DuraLink delivers industry-leading performance in low to moderate-abrasion, high-impact applications for Cat D4-D11 models. Featuring a crowned link – raised at the edges and center, this undercarriage eliminates link scalloping for improved ride and reduced machine vibration well into the link's wear life, according to the manufacturer.

The design's large diameter bushing provides 25 percent more wear life to balance the bushing life to the improved link life, while increased bushing core hardness slows the wear rate. Updated XL coating increases bushing seal life, improves sealability after bushing turns and guarantees wet bushing turns.

Lower Fixed Roller Undercarriage Costs

The advanced DuraLink design takes a Cat heavy duty undercarriage for D4-D7 dozers (D6 and D7 legacy models) to the next level with the ability to run the undercarriage further due to the enhanced sealability. Positive pin retention (PPR2) offers improved pin and bushing retention to extend wear life and drive down operating costs-per-hour lower than competitive brands in low- to medium-abrasion, moderate- to high-impact applications.

The redesigned DuraLink in the HDXL eliminates link cracking and spalling. A larger bolt design improves shoe retention to improve undercarriage durability.

Undercarriage Assurance

Incorporating the same heavy-duty idlers, rollers, track guide and shoes, and hardware, the HDXL Undercarriage System with DuraLink provides direct compatibility with Cat Abrasion undercarriage equipped machines. The design also i easily retrofittable to non-Cat abrasion dozers.

Cat HDXL with DuraLink undercarriages are backed by Caterpillar's global dealer network and Undercarriage Assurance (UA) program. The UA guarantee for Cat D4-D8 (D6-D8 legacy) medium dozers is 4 years/5,000 hours, while the program extends to 4 years/8,000 hours for large D9-D11 models.

For more information, visit www.cat.com.

