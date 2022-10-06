Our Main Office
Thu October 06, 2022 - National Edition
Caterpillar announced two new optional technology solutions — Integrated Technology Package and Operator Assist Technology Package — for the Cat 7495 and 7495 HF Electric Rope Shovels.
The new packages eliminate the need for one-off technology customization, offer faster technology installation and provide seamless integration of future technologies into machine operation, according to Cat. They offer improved health and productivity data tracking that help to reduce the number of unplanned machine outages, creating a more predictable maintenance schedule while extending component life.
The Integrated Technology Package fully integrates Cat Electronics into the machine's design and provides the foundation to support future technology expansion. The new package features six standard technologies — ranging from health monitoring to cycle segmentation — to support improved uptime reliability, improved operator efficiency and enhanced cyber security. This upgrade also provides seamless integration of Cat MineStar Solutions' comprehensive suite of operational technologies that help track, monitor and manage the shovel.
Building on the Integrated Technology Package, the Operator Assist Technology Package provides machine self-protection and control enhancements that simplify 7495 and 7495 HF operation. Without sacrificing productivity, this upgrade minimizes machine self-collisions and safeguards against operator practices that cause damage. It allows less experienced operators to efficiently load trucks, while reducing the effort required to avoid poor digging practices that can impact machine availability and overall productivity.
The new Operator Assist Technology Package upgrade simplifies how the shovel is operated through machine self-protection. It automatically detects and avoids collisions between the dipper, crawler, boom bumper and cable management systems.
The technology's LiDAR vision system scans the front of the shovel and algorithms integrate with operator commands to provide the least intrusive avoidance path. If a collision is unavoidable, the system will arrest machine motion to prevent or mitigate the collision. It reduces unplanned downtime, extends component life and improves total cost of ownership.
The package features the second generation of Enhanced Motion Control, encompassing all the improvements of the first generation. It also offers a new feature to protect the rotating undercarriage by alerting the operator when the turning angle exceeds 20 degrees, so corrective action can be taken.
Other features within the new Operator Assist Technology Package include:
By providing the foundation for support technology expansion and integration, the Integrated Technology Package helps to provide more robust and reliable reporting. New Cycle Segmentation establishes operating key performance indicators (KPIs) and identifies dwell time when idle. It divides cycle time data into digging, swinging to the truck, dumping and swinging to the bank segments. This allows miners to track machine performance across different shifts and operators.
With this introduction, legacy reporting technologies change to new Machine Health, Vibration Monitoring, Payload Management and Bearing Temperature Monitor technologies.
The optional Integrated Technology Package will be available in standard and premium subscription levels. Standard subscriptions include all package technologies and push notifications for software updates. Premium subscriptions include all standard features plus vibration data analysis, monthly report generation from a Caterpillar engineer and in-person consultation to review the report's findings and conclusions.
New Cat 7495 and 7495 HF shovel purchases can be optionally equipped with the Integrated Technology Package and Operator Assist Technology Package starting in 2023. Availability of these technology packages as field retrofit kits is scheduled for mid-2023.
For more information, visit https://www.cat.com.