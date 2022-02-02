A dealer-installed field kit makes any Cat D3 skid steer or compact track loader model Command-ready. The line-of-sight system includes indicator lights, wireless receiver, and antennas installed on the cabin roof with the command activation switch mounted behind a lockable door with ground-level access.

Caterpillar announced the expansion of Cat Command for Loading to its D3-series skid steer and compact track loader line.

Removing the operator from the machine, Command provides joystick-controlled remote operation of the skid steer and compact track loader models to increase safety and productivity when operating in challenging and potentially hazardous environments.

Cat Command for Loading for skid steer and compact track loaders will be available in two configurations — line-of-sight operation via a lightweight console and non-line-of-sight operation via a remote Command station. By allowing the user to comfortably control the machine from a safe location, Command maintains high machine productivity in difficult operating environments such as stevedoring, industrial and waste, demolition, and site decommissioning, according to the manufacturer.

A dealer-installed field kit makes any Cat D3 skid steer or compact track loader model Command-ready. The line-of-sight system includes indicator lights, wireless receiver, and antennas installed on the cabin roof with the command activation switch mounted behind a lockable door with ground-level access.

The non-line-of-sight system adds front, rear, and side cameras for 360-degree viewing and a microphone for sound. Since Command controls are integrated with machine electronics, users experience the same control response as they would operating inside the cab, allowing for productivity to be maintained from a distance.

Flexible Remote Configurations — Console

Line-of-sight Command for Loading operation comes complete with a lightweight, compact control console supported by a comfortable shoulder harness. Machine controls such as machine startup/shutdown, bucket rack/dump and lift/lower, rpm, horn, creep control, and auxiliary hydraulic functionality are easily accessed through the ergonomic Command console control layout.

Two different line-of-sight consoles will be available to meet customer need, each providing different levels of functionality and control with complex hydromechanical attachments. Operating range for both line-of-sight Command consoles extend up to 1,312 ft. to allow for convenient remote operation.

To ensure the user maintains machine control at all times, integrated Cat electronics activate several features to stop all machine movements if: the A-stop (all-stop) switch is pressed; command stop is activated; wireless communication is lost; a severe fault is detected; or the Command console is tilted more than 45 degrees from normal operating position.

Customized Command Station

The non-line-of-sight Command for Loading solution includes a modular, customized Command station that positions users in a familiar and comfortable seated position that simulates traditional machine control. One user can connect to multiple machines from a single station, controlling one machine at a time. The station also is compatible with other Command offerings for Cat equipment, such as excavators, dozers and small wheel loaders.

Station components include machine joystick and foot pedal controls for all the company's Command technology capable machines. A touchscreen mount is incorporated in the station design for machine control, while universal screen mounts are included for camera displays of the skid steer or compact track loader.

An emergency remote shutdown switch is located on the Command station to quickly halt all machine movements. At the job site, an optional remote A-stop (all-stop) switch control is available for site personnel working around non-line-of-sight Command skid steer or compact track loaders.

Projected availability of Command for Loading for Cat D3 series skid steer and compact track loaders is third quarter of 2022.

For more information, visit www.cat.com.

Today's top stories