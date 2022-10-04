List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Caterpillar Expands Construction Industries Portfolio with Four Battery Electric Machines

Tue October 04, 2022 - National Edition
Caterpillar


301.9 mini-excavator
301.9 mini-excavator
301.9 mini-excavator 906 compact wheel loader. 950 GC medium wheel loader. 320 medium excavator.

To support customers during the energy transition to a lower-carbon future, Caterpillar will display four electric machine prototypes, including battery prototypes, at bauma 2022, held on Oct. 24-30 in Munich, Germany.

Caterpillar is focused on delivering purpose-built solutions to help customers achieve their sustainability goals by geography, by jobsite and specific customer need. One of many solutions, the battery electric machine prototypes include the 301.9 mini-excavator, 320 medium excavator, 950 GC medium wheel loader and 906 compact wheel loader. The machines are powered by Caterpillar battery prototypes and include an onboard AC charger. The company also plans to offer an offboard DC fast charging option.

"Caterpillar is well positioned to help customers reach their sustainability goals, including lowering emissions on the jobsite," said Construction Industries Group President Tony Fassino. "It's important we meet customers on their sustainability journey today with a variety of solutions including machines that run on renewable fuels or technology that increases fuel efficiency, as well as supporting them into the future as we power our next generation of machines."

The Caterpillar-designed batteries in these machines also will be available to power other industrial applications. Built on proven Caterpillar technology, the lithium-ion battery range features a modular design that offers flexible configurations across multiple applications. The batteries are engineered to be scalable to industry and customer performance needs and maximize sustainability throughout their lifecycle, including recycling and reuse at the end of life.

"Our electrified products leverage our deep system integration experience and are designed to meet the performance expectations that customers have come to expect from Caterpillar," said Joe Creed, Energy & Transportation Group president. "We're focused on helping our customers achieve the optimal product and jobsite energy lifecycle, allowing them to maximize value and minimize their total cost of operation."

The 301.9 and 906 are expected to be the first commercially available models.




