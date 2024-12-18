Caterpillar introduces the Cat XQ20, a 20 kVA mobile diesel generator set meeting Tier IV Final emission standards, expanding their compact power solutions. The efficient, low-maintenance unit suits various applications, ensuring cost savings and enhanced safety with advanced telematics and noise control features.

Photo courtesy of Caterpillar Now available from Cat dealers in North America, the XQ20 is the fourth model to be added to Caterpillar’s range of mobile generator sets offering below 100 kW of prime power.

Caterpillar Inc. announced the introduction of the Cat XQ20 mobile diesel generator set, a new 20 kVA power solution that further expands the company's selection of compact units meeting U.S. EPA Tier IV Final emission standards.

This product launch represents Caterpillar's ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the power generation sector.

Now available from Cat dealers in North America, the XQ20 is the fourth model to be added to Caterpillar's range of mobile generator sets offering below 100 kW of prime power.

"The XQ20 can support many customers with their power needs and will be available through our Cat Rental Stores nationwide," said Tom Caldwell, vice president of Cat Rental Power Solutions.

The XQ20 is specifically engineered for users needing compact, lightweight and easily transported power, making it ideal for construction sites, critical power outages, disaster relief and outdoor events.

This new generator set is equipped with a robust, high-efficiency engine that optimizes fuel consumption and does not require diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) additives, which reduces operating expenses and simplifies operation. It also offers extended oil change intervals of 500 hours. This robust performance enables owners to potentially save thousands of dollars in service and maintenance costs over a typical lifecycle.

The XQ20 ensures 110 percent spill containment of all engine fluids to protect workplaces and teams.

Caterpillar's advanced telematics minimizes downtime by providing users with timely insights on fuel level, battery voltage and run status. The weather-resistant, galvanized and powder-coated enclosure also is designed to withstand harsh conditions.

The genset operates at a noise level comparable to a normal conversation, significantly enhancing worker safety and comfort at construction sites. This low noise level ensures a more pleasant working environment and contributes to overall productivity and efficiency.

For more information, visit www.cat.com/rentalpower.

Today's top stories