The Caterpillar Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Caterpillar Inc., announced a commitment to help fight racism and social injustice.

To honor the lives lost and keep with its mission, the Caterpillar Foundation is donating $1 million split between the following two organizations ($500,000 each):

The Equal Justice Initiative is committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment, challenging racial and economic injustice, and protecting fundamental human rights for the most vulnerable in our society.

is committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment, challenging racial and economic injustice, and protecting fundamental human rights for the most vulnerable in our society. The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc. seeks structural changes to expand democracy, eliminate disparities and achieve racial justice in a society that fulfills the promise of equity for all Americans.

"Caterpillar supports the fight against racism and injustice," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Caterpillar and the Caterpillar Foundation look forward to working with the Equal Justice Initiative and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund to help build a better world."

The Foundation will continue investing in community programs that address the destructive effects of racism and the fight for equal justice.

Through its existing U.S. Matching Gifts Program, the Caterpillar Foundation also is matching employee and retiree donations to eligible organizations that are most important to them, their families and the communities in which we live and work in the fight against racism and social injustice.

For more information, visit www.caterpillar.com.